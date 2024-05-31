Greenwood joins Jersey side Farmers

Nick Greenwood has played more First Class cricket than any other member of the Jersey squad [ICC]

Jersey international batter Nick Greenwood will play domestic cricket for the first time in the island in June.

Greenwood, who plays First Class cricket for Wellington in New Zealand, has joined island side Farmers.

He has returned to Jersey ahead of the island's T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Germany in July.

He played in all five of Jersey's first official One Day Internationals last year as the island missed out on progressing to the later stages of the World Cup.

He has scored 600 runs in T20 internationals with a top score of 86 not out against Germany in July last year.

"I'm excited to return to Jersey in preparation for the Euro T20 qualifiers in July," said Greenwood, who was born in Jersey but left for New Zealand as a baby.

"It will be great to be back in the island and training with the group and as part of my preparation, I'll be playing a few games of club cricket which will be a first for me in Jersey.

"Outside of playing I’m looking forward to helping with some coaching whilst I’m here and I'd like to thank Farmers for the opportunity and support.”