From the Greenwood Bulldogs to the Arkansas Razorbacks: The Journey of Peyton Holt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas senior Peyton Holt is truly a swiss army knife for the Hogs baseball team.

He’s played five different positions for the Razorbacks this year and is willing to do anything for his team.

Where did that attitude come from? It all started in 2019 when he was graduating Greenwood High School.

“I had three division one offers, UCA, Arkansas State, and Lafayette and I actually went to U of I for a semester, the coach that recruited me passed away so they brought in a new coach, things didn’t mesh, he cut me and a few other of the freshman,” Holt said.

That led Peyton to Crowder, a small junior college in Southwest Missouri. That move played a massive role in Peyton’s development, according to his dad, Keith.

“Peyton learned how to lift, you know just how to be in the weight room and they went to the JUCO world series two years and he was a part of that. He had to move around there, he had to play second short, third, left,” Keith said.

Two years well spent led to multiple D1 offers for the Arkansan, including one from the Hogs and a certain Coach Van Horn.

“You know, growing up , he’s kind of like the God around here. It was just like so surreal, growing up 45 minutes away it’s like that’s the place you want to be. I mean I’m 23, 18 years of my life I wanted to do this,” Peyton said.

Holt seized his opportunity when it came last year thriving in SEC play. For Keith, an Arkansas fan through and through, this experience as a parent has been special.

“You can’t put it into words, you root for the team and you root for all the players, and then when your son is out there and is actually contributing, you can’t put it into words,” Keith said.

What you can put in words is Peyton’s value to this Arkansas team. This year he’s made starts at second, third, as well as left, right, and center field. His mindset? Simple.

“I want us to win, whether I’m in the lineup or not, and I know there’s a bunch of guys that are the exact same way, that what makes us so good, we’re all rooting for each other, no matter who’s in the lineup,” Peyton said.

From growing up as a three-sport athlete to winning state championships on the gridiron at Greenwood to playing a crucial role for the program he grew up idolizing, the Peyton Holt journey continues to be one of a kind.

“We constantly hear he’s a great teammate, that he’s very likeable, that he sacrifices and works hard. That’s what we’re proud of, that’s what we want, the playing is all extra, the main thing is the way people talk about him is just, it fills your heart,” Keith said.

“It’s been a journey for sure. I can’t even put into words how grateful I am for just everything that’s happened, the good, the bad, every step’s lead me to being where I’m at right now,” Peyton said.

Peyton and the rest of the Hogs will be in action this weekend as the Razorbacks are hosting Florida for a weekend series at Baum-Walker Stadium.

