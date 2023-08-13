How Greenville's Julius Tate went from hating football to Power 5 recruit

Julius Tate hated football as a kid.

Not even his dad bribing him with video games was enough to keep him on the field. And despite eventually making his way back to the sport in the seventh grade, he didn't invest too much into football early on.

"I don't think I actually started to take football seriously until like the 10th grade," Tate said. "Man, in the ninth-grade I was just out there at defensive end, honestly just running around."

Now a three-star offensive lineman for Greenville High, Tate is the 13th-ranked player in South Carolina according to the 247Sports Composite, and until recently, he was committed to Northwestern.

Tate decommitted after Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid the hazing scandal in July. Tate still holds offers from Northwestern, along with ones from Appalachian State, Boston College, Liberty and others.

So, how did he go from hating football and not taking it seriously, to being one of the top prospects in the state?

Well, according to the 6-foot-4, 310-pound interior lineman and No. 5 player on 864Huddle's Dandy Dozen list of the top Upstate prospects in the class of 2024, it was two-fold.

First, there was the physical move.

"I transferred here from Westside High School as a sophomore, that was really the turning point for me," Tate said. "I really connected with the coaches here and was able to learn a lot about the game, about watching film — I didn't know anything about film. ... (Head) Coach (Greg) Porter and (offensive line) Coach (Amos) Lamb really taught me everything I know about football."

Second, there was the positional move.

After a successful sophomore season at defensive tackle for the Red Raiders, Tate was asked to make the move to offensive line. Because the coaching staff built significant trust with Tate, he didn't hesitate to dive head-first at the change.

"We knew he was a big, strong, and physical kid and at that time we saw that we were going to lose some offensive linemen and needed to shore that group up a little bit," Porter said.

"We try not to tell kids what to do. We try to let them have some buy-in in the decisions we make, and when we asked him to shift over, he accepted the challenge and trusted that we were trying to put him and the team in the best position."

That offseason, Tate did everything he could to make sure the shift was a success.

"I took it really seriously and worked as hard as I ever had with Coach Lamb, and it definitely paid off," Tate said. "I think last season I ended up with 104 pancakes, so, yeah the move paid off."

The move also infused so much energy into Tate's recruitment that he picked up two offers before even playing a down his junior season.

"A ton of college coaches reached out after they saw me last summer when I made the switch," Tate said. "It definitely sparked more energy in my recruiting, which made me feel even better about the transition, considering I didn't really have any attention on defense."

Porter said Tate's story is an example of the importance of players' trusting their coaches.

"We know you have personal goals, things you want to achieve," Porter said. "But if somebody who has experience getting where you want to go tells you, 'Hey, if you move here or do this, you have a chance,' you have to take a step of faith and trust them. That's exactly what Julius did ... and now the offers are coming in."

