Greenville Lions whip Mansfield Summit 14-0 in non-district baseball

Apr. 9—MANSFIELD — Greenville's Lions took a break from district baseball to whip Mansfield Summit 14-0 on Friday in non-district play.

The Lions, now 10-11 for the season, was to resume District 13-5A play at Sherman.

Miles Wiggins and Daymien Bankston both pounded three hits to lead the Lions at the plate. Bankston, Brandt Downing, Easton Slagle and Kade Coles all drove in two runs.

Greenville pitchers Kasey Porsberg, Slagle and Bryce Samples combined for the five-inning shutout, striking out five.

Summit dropped to 2-20-2 for the season.

The Lions, at 0-6, will be looking for their first district win at Sherman, which is 2-4 in district play. — Greenville's Lady Lions remained winless in District 13-5A softball at 0-9 with a 15-0 loss on Friday at Melissa.

Melissa pitchers Alex Starr and Eloisa Maes combined to hold the Lady Lions to one hit in five innings while striking out eight.

Kynna Rhoden produced Greenville's only hit.

Kennedy Bradley led Melissa at the plate with two home runs. She drove in three runs, as did Lulu Adrian.

Emmy Mabry also homereed for the Lady Cardinals.

Leadoff hitter Emily Johnson scored three runs as Melissa improved to 24-2-1 for the season and 7-1 in district play.

Greenville is scheduled to play next at home on Friday against Sherman.