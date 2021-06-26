Greenville Lions goalkeeper Greg Just earns first-team all-district honors

Jun. 26—Goalkeeper Greg Just, whose saves kept Greenville in many ball games this past soccer season, was the only Lion named to the All-District 13-5A first team.

Just was one of 22 players named to the first team.

Eli Ringle and Adzel Lopez represented Royse City on the first team. Alex Cornejo and Jaden Santellano of Royse City made the second team.

Greenville sophomore Joel Vargaz was selected to the second team.

Jared Morales, Miguel Ramos and Archer Odeneal of Greenville were named to the honorable mention list.

Keegan Fisk, Eliseo Ortega and Dylan McDaniel from Royse City were also on the honorable mention list.

West Mesquite and Highland Park claimed most of the top honors on the all-district team. Jose Estrada and Alexis Gonzalez of West Mesquite were voted by the district's coaches as the most valuable player and offensive player of the year.

Highland Park claimed five honors including co-defensive player of the year (Preston Jones), midfielder of the year (Jack Krejs), goalkeeper of the year (Clay Van Eaton), co-newcomer of the year (Elias Taft) and coach of the year (Salvador Richie).

All-District 13-5A

Boys Soccer Team

Most valuable player — Jose Estrada, West Mesquite, Sr.

Offensive player of the year — Alexis Gonzalez, West Mesquite, Sr.

Defensive players of the year — Preston Jones, Highland Park, Sr.; Challa Omondo, Forney, Sr.

Midfielder of the year — Jack Krejs, Highland Park, Jr.

Utility player of the year — Gabriel Aragon, North Forney, Sr.

Goalkeeper of the year — Clay Van Eaton, Highland Park, Sr.

Newcomers of the year — Elias Taft, Highland Park, Fr.; Jacob Brown, North Forney, Fr.

Coach of the year — Salvador Richie, Highland Park.

FIRST TEAM

Daniel Writer Highland Park Sr.

Anthony Lanio Highland Park Sr.

Richie Paulus Highland Park Jr.

Rhett Papuzzi Highland Park So.

Brant Williams Highland Park Fr.

Norberto Flores West Mesquite Sr.

Jesse Baez West Mesquite Sr.

Aaron Zamora West Mesquite So.

Christian Cabrera West Mesquite Fr.

Casey Clemo North Forney Sr.

Angel Morales North Forney

Adrian Villanueva North Forney

Josue Lazo-Marquez North Forney

Naser Haifa Forney Jr.

Jackson Gleaves Forney Sr.

Antoninio Maurice Forney So.

Jorge Nila Mesquite Poteet

Refugio Robles Mesquite Poteet

Eli Ringle Royse City Sr.

Adzel Lopez Royse City Jr.

Jose Gomez Crandall Jr.

Greg Just Greenville Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Max Adams Highland Park Sr.

Ross Tharp Highland Park Sr.

Michael Ngo Highland Park Sr.

Lucas Guevara Highland Park Jr.

Kyle French Highland Park Jr.

Miguel Castillo West Mesquite Sr.

Jesus Nunez West Mesquite Sr.

Miguel Jinez West Mesquite Jr.

Joel Guerrero West Mesquite Sr.

Drake Dilodovico North Forney

James Olvera North Forney

Chris Prado North Forney

Evan Waugh North Forney

Westin Bubb Forney So.

Sergio Ruiz Forney Sr.

Juan Ruiz Forney Fr.

Allen Mendez Mesquite Poteet

Matthew Duarte Mesquite Poteet

Alex Cornejo Royse City Jr.

Jaden Santellano Royse City Jr.

Jesse Martinez Crandall Jr.

Joel Vargas Greenville So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Highland Park: Jake Whitehurst, Zayan Shah.

West Mesquite: Marcos Guzman, Alexsander Vargas, Kevin Taia.

North Forney: Lorenzo Offutt, Austin Chavez, Diego Ruiz.

Forney: Edwin Jiminez, Juan Segura, Carlos Saldana.

Mesquite Poteet: Alexis Cuellar.

Royse City: Keegan Fisk, Eliseo Ortega, Dylan McDaniel.

Crandall: Juan Ramirez, Asael Najera.

Greenville: Jared Morales, Miguel Ramos, Archer Odeneal.