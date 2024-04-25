Greenville Lions claim second straight win in District 13-5A baseball

Apr. 24—PRINCETON — The Greenville Lions claimed their second straight win in District 13-5A baseball, 3-1 over Princeton.

The Lions, who opened district play with nine straight losses, improved to 2-9 in district play with one game left against Princeton. It's scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Greenville. The Lions are to recognize their seniors.

Greenville pitchers Bryce Samples, Easton Slagle and Kasey Porsberg combined on a one-hitter for the Lions with seven strikeouts. Porsberg and Slagle both struck out three.

Jett Fifield led the Lions at the plate with two hits and he scored a run. Kade Coles drove in two runs with a double. Brandt Downing, Daymien Bankston, Nathan Michell and Ethan Musil also recorded hits as the Lions improved to 13-15 for the season.

Dominque Watts drove in the only run for Princeton, which dropped to 7-20-1 for the season and 0-11 in district play.

Weather forecasts are calling for a 79% chance of rain on Friday in Greenville with wind gusts up to 20 mph.