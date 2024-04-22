Greenville holds Nick Morrow Day to honor NFL linebacker

GREENVILLE, Ill. — Nick Morrow Day is being held in Greenville Monday to honor the NFL linebacker and Greenville University graduate. Morrow, who is one of the few Division III players to make it to the NFL, is visiting the university for the festivities.

An All-American in his senior year, Morrow has since played for three NFL teams and recently joined the Buffalo Bills. His visit highlights his continued success and deep ties to his alma mater.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.