Greenville, GC, Hickory, KC, Lakeview advance to D-10 semifinals

Mar. 6—Nine other boys basketball teams were in quarterfinal action on Friday night as the District 10 playoffs tipped off.

In Class 2A, Kennedy Catholic rolled past Reynolds, 75-50; Lakeview beat Saegertown, 45-35; West Middlesex fell to Cambridge Springs, 53-40, and Cochranton defeated Mercer, 50-37. In 3A, Greenville ousted Girard, 46-44.

In Class 4A, Hickory beat Ft. LeBoeuf, 44-33; Grove City defeated Oil City, 60-44, and Sharon fell to Harbor Creek, 70-47.

Following are staff reports:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4A

— Grove City 60, Oil City 44 — At The Nest in Grove City, the hot shooting Eagles are soaring to back to the District 10 4A semifinals.

With seniors Michael Brooks and Sam Norris leading the way, Grove City canned 56 percent of its shots from the field (19-of-34) en route to earn the double-digit playoff victory.

"When you shoot good, you look good," Eagles' Coach Chris Kwolek said. "Credit to Michael, Luke and Sam for making some big shots. (Shooting like that) is what makes you look good as a coach.

"Truthfully, we wanted to step up the pace and push the tempo. We wanted to play faster than they like to. From what we saw on film, I don't think we could've beat them in a half-court game. They're just so physical and strong inside. They're a hard out. There's no doubt about it.

"Like I said earlier, we wanted to step up the tempo and set the tone and hopefully wear out their legs later in the game. We wanted to get out to a hot start like we did, because we felt like if we did that we could get them to force some shots."

With the win, Grove City (10-7) will head north on Interstate 79 to meet Region 5 champion Harbor Creek (21-2) — who downed Sharon 70-47 — for the second straight year in the semifinals on Tuesday. Last year, the Eagles stunned the Huskies 39-37 on a late 3-pointer from current senior Luke Hostetler late in the fourth quarter a year ago in the D-10 semifinals at Meadville High.

"I think District 10 set it up perfectly," Kwolek said with a chuckle. "I think they wanted to see this matchup. I think you're going to see two pretty good basketball teams. I have a feeling that (Harbor Creek) will be practicing with a vengence for the next two days. I guarantee you they have something along the lines of 364 days or whatever it's been up in their locker room, knowing what happened when we played a year ago up in Meadville.

"We understand we have a target on our back because of that. (Harbor Creek) will be a basketball team to be reckoned with. We know we'll have our hands full with them when we go up to Erie on Tuesday."

With Norris (13) and Brooks (7) scoring every Grove City first-quarter point, the Eagles raced out to a 20-14 lead and eventually pushed their lead to 31-21 after the second quarter.

"We were running Kentucky and my guys were getting downhill," Norris said. "Their defense was sagging off and they'd kick it out. We'd just let it fly. I felt good. I've put in a lot of work over the past few seasons and it seems like it's finally paying off. The past couple of games have been a bit of a low point for me, but my teammates have picked me up. Tonight, they knew I was hitting and they were able to find me for open looks. I can't thank them enough for dishing and passing to me."

Oil City cut the deficit to four (32-28) when Holden Stahl capped a 7-1 run to open the third quarter, but Grove City countered with a 15-1 run to take control of the game with a 47-29 lead early in the fourth quarter.

"I honestly didn't know what the score was at that point," Norris said. "With the intensity that we were playing with, you couldn't tell if we were up by 20 or only up by four, so I think that consistent intensity just wore (Oil City) down.

"We just started to value our possessions at that point and started to execute, but our defense really got us going. Isaac Criss, Tony Pereira, Ben Knouse and even Michael did a solid job there at the end of the third quarter and early fourth. All the credit goes to them."

Despite managing just two field goals in the fourth quarter, Grove City held off the Oilers by canning 12-of-17 free throws with Gavin Lutz, Luke Hostetler, Norris and Brooks combining to make 9-of-10.

"Coach (Rob) Haggart is always talking about weathering the storm," Brooks said. "We never get all riled up or excited. We just stay calm and do what we do."

Norris finished with a game- and career-high 20 points and four boards, while Brooks accounted for another 17 tallies, 3 steals and 3 boards. Hostetler chipped in 10.

"When we get hot, we're really dangerous," Brooks said. "Every day, we're putting in work, especially Sam. He's always shooting and staying after practice get extra work in. He's definitely a big part of this team. He's really a vocal leader. He put in a lot of work over the summer and he's definitely showing that with what he's been doing for us."

Notes: The Oilers last won a District 10 quarterfinal contest in 2014 when they downed General McLane 44-37. ... Oil City was led by Holden Stahl (15 points, 4 rebounds), Robbie VanWormer (11 points, 4 rebounds) and Judias Johnson (9 points, 5 rebounds). ... The Oilers (10-11) finished with 10 turnovers, but won the battle on the boards 29-28. ... Oil City made 17-of-44 shots from the field, but were just 6-of-15 from the charity stripe — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.

— Hickory 44, Ft. LeBoeuf 33 — At "The Hive" in Hermitage, the Region 4 champion Hornets (19-3) ousted the 8th-seeded Bison (7-9) on Friday night.

LeBoeuf led 11-9 at the end of the opening quarter, but Hickory rallied to take a 21-17 lead going into the locker room at halftime. The Hornets outscored the Bison 23-16 in the 2nd half en route to the win.

Peyton Mele led Hickory with 12 points, Jackson Pryts scored 10, Matt Cannone contributed 9 markers, and Connor Evans added 7.

Nick Dooley paced Ft. LeBoeuf with 13 points and Marquis Richmond scored 11.

Hickory, which is looking for District 10 championship 3-peat, advances to Tuesday's D-10 semifinals to play 5th-seeded Warren, which ousted No. 4 seed Fairview (46-40) on Friday night.

— Harbor Creek 70, Sharon 47 — At Harborcreek, Sam Howell fired in 19 points as the 2nd-seeded Huskies (21-2) defeated the Tigers (9-13), who were seeded 7th.

Harbor Creek led 27-18 at the break and pulled away by outscoring Sharon 21-6 in the 3rd quarter.

Cody Smith had 14 points for the Huskies, Gavin Ennis bucketed 11, and Jaden Rocco and Casey Smith contributed 10 points each.

Otis Driver fired in a game-high 20 points to lead Sharon and Brett Salsgiver scored 13.

The Huskies will play Grove City in Tuesday's semifinals.

CLASS 3A

— Greenville 46, Girard 44 — At Greenville, the Yellowjackets (10-7) missed a shot at the buzzer as the Trojans (11-11) advanced to Tuesday's semifinals.

Greenville led 18-9 after 8 minutes of play and 24-17 at halftime. The Trojans were outscored 16-12 in the 3rd as Girard cut the lead to 36-33. The Yellowjackets posted an 11-10 scoring advantage in the final frame.

Benny Cano led Greenville with 12 points, Evan Cianci scored 10, Jalen Ritzert contributed 9 points, and Landon Bielata had 7.

Austin Barrett collected a game-high 18 points for Girard, Ethan Getz bucketed 10, and Austin Shady 9.

Greenville, the 4th seed, advances to Tuesday's D-10 semifinals to face top-seeded Franklin, which beat Seneca (68-43) on Friday.

CLASS 2A

— Kennedy Catholic 75, Reynolds 50 — At Hermitage, Elijah Harden buried 6 treys en route to 30 points to lead the top-seeded Golden Eagles (20-2) past the 8th-seeded Raiders (6-10).

KC led 19-10 at the end of the opening quarter and 41-20 at halftime. The Golden Eagles outscored Reynolds 34-30 in the 2nd half.

Sky'Ler Thomas added 17 points for Kennedy Catholic, which is looking to capture the program's 28th District 10 title, DaJuan Young scored 13, and Malachi Owens chipped in 7 points.

KC is playing without Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, who was ruled ineligible for the playoffs due to the PIAA transfer rule. His appeal last November was denied.

Aidan Mull led Reynolds with 12 points, Riley Walker and Haydin McLaughlin had 10 points apiece and Nick Loposky added 7 markers.

Kennedy Catholic advances to play Lakeview in the D-10 semifinals on Tuesday.

— Lakeview 45, Saegertown 36 — At Saegertown, Cameron Pence scored a career-high 18 points in leading the 4th-seeded Sailors (12-7) past the 5th-seeded Panthers (13-9).

The game was tied 18-all at halftime and Lakeview outscored Saegertown 9-5 in the 3rd quarter and 18-13 in the final frame to earn the win.

Isaac Lightcap added 7 points for Lakeview, the defending District 10 champs, while Anthony Grim, Gavin Grantham and Hunter Miller chipped in 6 points apiece.

Jaden Wilkins had 10 points for Saegertown, Max Fuller scored 7, and Brady Greco and Isaac Johnson contributed 5 points each.

— Cochranton 50, Mercer 37 — At Cochranton, the 3rd-seeded Cardinals (14-7) ousted the 6th-seeded Mustangs (12-10).

Cochranton led 17-15 at the break and 23-21 after 3, but the Cards outscored the Mustangs 27-16 in the 4th quarter to earn the win.

Chase Miller led Cochranton with 16 points, Jon Gallo contributed 11 points, and Tyler George added 9 points.

Jake Mattocks led the way for Mercer with 11 points, Woody Nickel scored 9, and Logan Turton added 6 points.

Cochranton faces Cambridge Springs in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

— Cambridge Springs 53, West Middlesex 40 — At Cambridge Springs, the 7th-seeded Big Reds (9-11) fell to the 2nd-seeded Blue Devils (15-4).

Cambridge Springs led 30-19 at halftime. WM closed the lead to 46-37 midway through the 4th quarter, but that was as close as the Reds would get.

Trent Wheeler fired in 19 points to lead Cambridge Springs, Jayden Shinsky scored 13, and Nathan Held bucketed 11.

Logan Shrawder scored a season-high 12 points for West Middlesex, Richie Preston added 10 points, and Noah Greenburg contributed 7 markers.

DISTRICT 10 QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 3A

GIRARD 9 8 16 11 44

GREENVILLE 18 6 12 10 46

GIRARD — Briggs 0-0-0-0, Gimber 2-0-0-4, Shady 4-0-0-9, Barrett 8-1-3-18, Getz 2-6-8-10, McCaslin 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Shady 1, Barrett 1, McCaslin 1. Totals: 17-7-11-44.

GREENVILLE — Kincaid 0-0-0-0, Ritzert 4-0-2-9, L. Lentz 2-2-3-6, J. Lentz 1-0-0-2, Cano 6-0-0-12, Cianci 5-0-0-10, Bielata 2-3-3-7. 3-pt. goal: Ritzert 1. Totals: 20-5-8-46.

CLASS 4A

OIL CITY 14 7 8 15 44

GROVE CITY 20 11 12 17 60

OIL CITY — Aeschbacher 1-0-0-2, Hornbeck 0-0-0-0, Stahl 6-3-7-15, R. VanWormer 3-2-2-11, Johnson 4-1-4-9, C. VanWormer 3-0-0-7, Cole 0-0-0-0, Goff 0-0-2-0, Knox 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: R. VanWormer 3, C. VanWormer 1. Totals: 17-6-15-44.

GROVE CITY — Criss 0-0-0-0, Stull 1-0-1-3, Irani 0-0-0-0, Loughry 0-0-0-0, Lutz 0-2-2-2, Hostetler 3-2-2-10, Norris 7-2-2-20, Haggart 0-0-0-0, Dreves 0-0-0-0, Brooks 6-5-7-17, Knouse 2-3-6-8, Martin 0-0-0-0, Pereira 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Norris 4, Hostetler 2, Brooks 1, Stull 1. Totals: 19-14-20-60.

------

FT. LeBOEUF 11 6 6 10 33

HICKORY 9 12 10 13 44

FT. LeBOEUF — Endres 0-4-6-4, Dooley 5-0-3-13, Drayer 0-1-2-1, Richmond 4-1-2-11, Black 2-0-1-4. 3-pt. goals: Dooley 3, Richmond 2. Totals: 11-6-14-33.

HICKORY — P. Mele 4-3-5-12, Cannone 3-2-2-9, T. Mele 0-0-0-0, Boal 0-0-1-0, Fazzone 2-2-2-6, Pryts 4-2-2-10, Evans 3-1-7-7. 3-pt. goals: P. Mele 1, Cannone 1. Totals: 16-10-19-44.

------

SHARON 11 7 6 23 47

HAR. CREEK 13 14 21 22 70

SHARON — Nixon 0-1-2-1, Salsgiver 6-0-1-13, Driver 6-7-8-20, Wilder 1-1-1-3, Hill 1-1-2-4, Porterfield 2-0-0-4, Coxson 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Salsgiver 1, Driver 1, Hill 1. Totals: 17-10-14-47.

HARBOR CREEK — Whitman 3-0-0-6, Ca. Smith 5-0-0-10, Howell 5-8-8-19, Rocco 3-4-4-10, Ennis 5-0-0-11, Co. Smith 7-0-2-14, Bresee 0-0-1-0, Yale 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Howell 1, Evans 1. Totals: 28-12-15-70.

CLASS 2A

REYNOLDS 10 10 18 12 50

KENNEDY 19 22 20 14 75

REYNOLDS — Walker 5-0-0-10, Winkle 0-0-0-0, Small 1-0-1-3, D. Williams 3-0-0-6, Mull 5-2-2-12, Tofani 0-0-0-0, Geiwitz 0-2-4-2, Loposky 3-0-0-7, McLaughlin 5-0-0-10. 3-pt. goals: Small 1, Loposky 1. Totals: 22-4-7-50.

KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Harden 12-0-0-30, Magestro 2-0-0-4, Owens 3-1-1-7, Young 5-3-4-13, Wade 2-0-2-4, Thomas 5-4-4-17, Churlik 0-0-0-0, Yeager 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harden 6, Thomas 3. Totals: 29-8-11-75.

------

LAKEVIEW 7 11 9 18 45

SAEGERTOWN 9 9 5 13 36

LAKEVIEW — Grim 1-4-6-6, Grantham 2-0-0-6, Lightcap 2-2-3-7, Smith 1-0-0-2, H. Miller 1-4-6-6, Pence 5-7-7-18. 3-pt. goals: Grantham 2, Lightcap 1, Pence 1. Totals: 12-17-22-45.

SAEGERTOWN — Fuller 3-1-2-7, Greco 2-0-0-5, Johnson 2-1-2-5, Ingram 1-1-2-4, Wilkins 4-2-2-10, Balog 1-0-0-2, Yoder 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Greco 1, Ingram 1, Yoder 1. Totals: 14-5-8-36.

------

MERCER 5 11 5 16 37

COCHRANTON 7 10 6 27 50

MERCER — Turton 2-0-0-6, Nickel 2-4-4-9, Grossman 1-2-4-4, Mattocks 5-1-2-11, Haines 1-0-1-2, Ellison 0-0-0-0, Pugh 0-2-2-2, Lawrence 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Turton 2, Nickel 1, Lawrence 1. Totals: 12-9-13-37.

COCHRANTON — Gallo 4-2-2-11, George 3-2-3-9, Homa 0-0-0-0, Walker 3-0-0-6, Miller 6-4-5-16, Grimes 2-0-1-4, Kenny 0-0-0-0, Barzak 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Gallo 1, George 1. Totals: 20-8-11-50.

------

W.MIDDLESEX 13 6 9 12 40

C. SPRINGS 15 15 12 11 53

WEST MIDDLESEX — Shrawder 6-0-2-12, Rococi 1-0-0-2, Shick 2-0-1-4, Rea 1-0-0-2, Greenburg 3-0-0-7, Preston 3-3-8-10, Atterholt 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Greenburg 1, Preston 1. Totals: 17-4-13-40.

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Wheeler 7-5-7-19, Shinsky 5-3-7-13, Henderson 0-0-2-0, Smith 1-0-0-2, Spaid 1-3-4-6, Held 4-3-4-11, Counasse 0-2-2-2, Reisenauer 0-0-0-0, Schmidt 0-0-0-0, Campbell 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Spaid 1. Totals: 18-16-26-53.