Greenville football looks for success behind a strong senior class and new head coach

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Greenville Trojans

Coach: Mike Menold (1st season)

2022 record: 2-8 (0-7 Region 3)

2022 playoff results: Did not qualify for the District 10 playoffs.

Assistant coaches: Denny Reynolds, Matt Crawford, Tim Strausser, Brad Solderich, Jake Stoyer, Doug England, Jeff Calvin, Josh Leskovac, Keith Covert, Steve Lewis

More: Preseason prep: Everything you need to know for the 2023 District 10 football season

Menold takes over

For the first time in almost two decades, Greenville has a new head football coach. Mike Menold, a 1991 Greenville graduate, is the new head coach after a 16-year run by Brian Herrick. Menold was a standout wrestler for Thiel and has been an assistant coach over the past 15 years. Menold is just the third head coach in program history since 1978 with Herrick (2007-22) and Bob Stone (1978-06). Menold has also served as the athletic director and wrestling coach at Jamestown, but he is currently a social studies teacher at Greenville.

Strong senior class

Greenville has gone through some growing pains in arguably one of the best leagues in the state. The Trojans have some work to do in replacing key players like wide receivers Jase Herrick and Braydon Porter, running backs Aden Sasala and Mason Dickens and lineman Cayden Nellis and linebacker Ethan Moore. Greenville has a strong returning senior class to lead the way, including starters Jack Strausser (tight end/linebacker), Logan Leskovac (offensive line/defensive line), Tucker Musser (offensive line/defensive line), Joey Peterson (offensive line), Bennett Hayne (offensive line/defensive line), Noah Philson (wide receiver/free safety) and Malach Hyde (running back/linebacker). Add in junior Nick Solderich at quarterback and cornerback and junior Teage Calvin at linebacker and Greenville is loaded with experience this year. Solderich threw for 726 yards and five touchdowns last fall, while Hyde ran for 620 yards and six touchdowns. Strausser is the top returning tackler with 54 tackles and Philson had two interceptions.

Schedule

Aug. 25 at Hubbard (Ohio) 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Wilmington* 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Slippery Rock* 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Farrell* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Sharpsville* 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Grove City* 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Iroquois 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Hickory* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Sharon* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Harbor Creek 7 p.m.

*Region 3 game

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Greenville football has a solid group of seniors and a new head coach