Greenville County's top performers in Week 3 of the high school football season

Dashun Reeder, Christ Church Episcopal: Reeder rushed for all of his team's four touchdowns and 235 yards on 36 carries in a 48-28 loss to Riverside.

Avery McFadden, Hillcrest: McFadden scored all three of his team's touchdowns in a 21-6 win against Boiling Springs. He had seven catches for 73 yards and a TD. He had two rushing TDs and 58 yards on six carries.

Ethan Anderson, J.L. Mann: Anderson passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-13 win against Easley.

Obadiah Jones, J.L. Mann: Jones had 124 rushing yards and a touchdown on only eight carries.

Keyshun Henderson, J.L. Mann: Henderson had 120 yards receiving and two touchdowns on five catches.

Mikel McClellan, J.L. Mann: McClellan caught six passes and had two touchdowns with 83 yards.

Clay Black, Riverside: Black blocked a punt and scooped it up to score a fourth-quarter touchdown to give Riverside the lead in the win against Christ Church.

Ty Breeze, Riverside: Breeze passed for five touchdowns, ran for another and scored a two-point conversion. He had four TD passes of at least 40 yards.

Jaiden “Speedy” Taylor, Riverside: Taylor had touchdown catches of 54 and 65 yards, the latter tying the game at 28.

