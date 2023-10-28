Greenville County's top performers in Week 10, including a 204-yard night a for Mr. Football finalist

These were some of the top performers from Greenville County in Week 10 of the high school football regular season. They are listed alphabetically by school.

Tucker Hendrix, Christ Church: Hendrix passed for three touchdowns and 176 yards (9-for-14) in a 34-0 win against Southside Christian.

Dashun Reeder, Christ Church: Reeder ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

Jackson Repp, Christ Church: Repp had two touchdown receptions and 123 yards on four catches.

Chris Hall, Greer: Hall had 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 42-21 win against Riverside. He also completed 6 of 9 passes for 92 yards and another TD.

LaDainnian Martin, Greer: Martin rushed for 131 yards with two touchdowns on 18 carries.

KEY TO TITLE: How Greer football won a region championship by turning wide receiver Chris Hall into its quarterback

SCOREBOARD: South Carolina high school football scores for Week 10 of the 2023 SCHSL season

Avery McFadden, Hillcrest: McFadden, recently named one of five finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football, had seven catches for 204 yards with two touchdowns in a 42-35 loss to J.L. Mann.

Kaleb Sutton, Hillcrest: Sutton completed 5 of 7 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury. He also ran for a TD.

Ethan Anderson, J.L. Mann: Anderson passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns, going 20-for-32.

Mikel McClellan, J.L. Mann: McClellan caught eight passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. The scores were 47 and 75 yards.

Na’Cyus Morrison, J.L. Mann: Morrison had 17 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Wyatt Ward, J.L. Mann: Ward had 10 tackles and an interception.

Jacob Medlin, Riverside: Medlin was 17-for-26 passing for 284 yards with three touchdowns.

Mikkel Skinner, Riverside: Skinner had six receptions for 132 yards with a touchdown.

Jaiden Taylor, Riverside: Taylor had five receptions for 112 yards with two touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Greenville County's top performers in Week 10