Greenville County's top high school football performers in Week 6 of the regular season

Here are some Greenville County’s top high school football performers Friday night in Week 6 of the regular season:

Chris Hall, Greer: Hall rushed 12 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards and another TD in the Yellow Jackets’ 49-7 victory at Laurens.

LaDainnian Martin, Greer: Martin ran for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. He scored from 39, 30 and 4 yards out.

Kaleb Nelson, Greer: Nelson had a sack, a forced fumble and three tackles for loss.

SCOREBOARD: South Carolina high school football scores for Week 6 of the 2023 SCHSL season

GROUND GAME: How Westside ran past Greenville with a running back nobody is recruiting

Brayden Johnson, St. Joseph’s Catholic: Johnson ran for four touchdowns and the Knights scored all of their points in the first quarter of a 42-0 win against Calhoun Falls Christian School.

Zyrell Abercrombie, Riverside: Abercrombie punched in a pair of first-half rushing touchdowns on short yardage, from the 1 and the 2, as the Warriors beat Wade Hampton, 49-7.

Alvin Martin, Riverside: Martin had 92 yards and a touchdown, a 46-yarder, on only seven carries.

Jacob Medlin, Riverside: Medlin played quarterback most of the night in place of regular starter Ty Breeze and completed 11 of 14 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Greenville County's best performers in Week 6