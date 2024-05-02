Greensburg sweeps Decatur County track titles

May 1—GREENSBURG — The three county track and field teams met at North Decatur Tuesday for the annual Decatur County Track Meet.

Greensburg took home the team title for both the girls and the boys. The Lady Pirates tallied 69 points to win the county title. North Decatur was second with 45 and South Decatur had 42. The Pirates won the county title with 79 points. South was second with 50 and North had 27.

"On both sides today, we had kids step up in big ways to help us win this meet. Both North and South Decatur have me outstanding athletes on their track squads and we knew we'd have to perform well to win," Greensburg Coach Hawkins said.

"Some great example of our kids stepping up was from our pole vaulters. Because there wasn't a pole vault facility, a couple of our pole vaulters competed in events they normally don't and scored us some valuable points. Pole vaulter Jasmine Bailey high jumped 4-6 and long jumped better than 14 to finish third in both events and Landon Shepherd hadn't jumped over a single hurdle all season yet grabbed points with a third place finish in the 300 hurdles," Coach Hawkins added.

The big key for Greensburg was the performance of the throwers and the distance runners.

"For both boys and girls teams, we swept both throwing events and all four distance events. Carmin Ripperger and Tori Gauck carried heavy loads today, running legs in the victorious 4x800 and then going 1-2 in the 1600 and 3200 with Carmin running PRs in both the 800 and 1600," Coach Hawkins said. "For the boys, sophomore Joe Hawkins ran a leg in the winning 4x800 relay and then came back and ran a very fast 3200, winning the event by more than a minute en route to a PR of 9:58."

All three county teams have their sights now set on the championship portion of the season. Conference and sectional meets are just around the corner and the athletes are looking to peak at the right time.

"We had several PRs. This is what we want going into conference with both teams, heading also into the sectional meets with the momentum of getting personal best," South Coach Fromer said.

Decatur County Meet

(Top 4...full results at athletic.net)

Boys

100: 1. Kaden Muckerheide 11.59 (ND), 2. Owen Arreola 11.63 (SD), 3. Carson Kilgore 11.67 PR (G), 4. Jayden Jackson-Ray 12.09 (SD)

200: 1. McKinley Shook 23.10PR (SD), 2. Kilgore 23.71 SR (G), 3. Muckerheide 24.60 (ND), 4. Jackson-Ray 25.13 (SD)

400: 1. Owen Meadows 53.16 PR (G), 2. Arreola 53.40 PR (SD), 3. Zachary Blodgett 55.42 (G), 4. Conner Newby 56.41 (SD)

800: 1. Cameron Schwartz 2:14.73 (G), 2. Braylon Brancamp 2:19.08 PR(G), 3. Donovan Hale 2:24.28 (SD), 4. Jayden Schwagmeier 2:28.81 (G)

1600: 1. Jacob Hawkins 4:55.82 (G), 2. Quinton Walker 5:03.80 PR(G), 3. Nick Hunter 5:19.58 (SD), 4. Hale 5:30.92 (SD)

3200: 1. Joseph Hawkins 9:58.09 PR (G), 2. Walker 11:19.77 PR (G), 3. Hunter 12:01.72 (SD), 4. Hale 12:27.46 SR (SD)

110 hurdles: 1. Shook 15.57 (SD), 2. Jacob Nobbe 18.26 (ND), 3. Wyatt Clifford 18.98 PR (G), 4. Campbell Johannigman 19.48 SR (SD)

300 hurdles: 1. Clifford 45.61 (G), 2. Nobbe 50.86 (ND), 3. Landin Shepherd 52.49 SR (G), 4. Will Martin 52.84 PR (SD)

4x100 Relay: 1. South 48.30, 2. Greensburg 49.09, 3. North 51.63

4x400 Relay: 1. Greensburg 3:42.17, 2. South 3:49.22, 3. North 4:20.74

4x800 Relay: 1. Greensburg 8:36.03, 2. South 9:49.43, 3. North 10:24.66

Shot Put: 1. Elliott Weber 48-02.00 (G), 2. Kameron Parkison 43-02.00 PR (G), 3. Scudder 42-06.00 PR (ND), 4. Reed Hungerford 42-01.00 (G)

Discus: 1. Elliott Weber 129-07.00 (G), 2. Reed Hungerford 119-08.00 PR (G), 3. Kameron Parkison 115-11.00 (G), 4. Justin Ramer 110-03.00 PR (G)

High Jump: 1. Muckerheide 5-08.00 (ND), 2. Shook 5-08.00 (SD), 3. Blake Collins 5-02.00 (G), 4. Adam Wade 5-02.00 (ND)

Long Jump: 1. Muckerheide 20-04.25 SR (ND), 2. Arreola 20-01.00 (SD), 3. Blake Collins 19-03.50 (G), 4. Kilgore 17-11.50 (G)

Girls

100: 1. Brayley Sundal 13.49 PR (SD), 2. Clair Schoettmer 13.60 (SD), 3. Ava Luckoski 13.65 SR (ND), 4. Roma Robbins 14.42 PR (G)

200: 1. Genevieve Smith 27.23 SR (G), 2. Madisyn Danforth 27.62 PR (SD), 3. Luckoski 28.44 SR (ND), 4. Robbins 29.99 (G)

400: 1. Smith 1:04.40 (G), 2. Laney Seegers 1:09.95 (SD), 3. Sundal 1:11.27 (SD), 4. Mary Stier 1:12.07 PR (ND)

800: 1. Anika Poling 2:59.11 (G), 2. Alaina Bedel 3:01.58 PR (G), 3. Ellie Johnson 3:04.70 PR (ND), 4. Morlan 3:08.14 PR (G)

1600: 1. Carmin Ripperger 6:03.63 PR (G), 2. Victoria Gauck 6:39.23 SR (G), 3. Johnson 6:41.31 PR (ND), 4. Allyson Foster 6:43.43 (G)

3200: 1. Carmin Ripperger 13:57.96 (G), 2. Gauck 14:56.26 SR (G), 3. Mallory DeHaven 16:10.35 PR (ND), 4. Bernice Tooley 16:38.49 (SD)

100 hurdles: 1. Sarah Moeller 17.33 (ND), 2. Kiley Best 17.86 (SD), 3. Malana Kramer 18.45 PR (G), 4. Hanna Gridley 19.90 (SD)

300 hurdles: 1. Madi Allen 50.93 (ND), 2. Moeller 53.94 (ND), 3. Kramer 56.24 (G), 4. Best 59.22 (SD)

4x100 Relay: 1. South 53.22, 2. North 54.36, 3. Greensburg 56.14

4x400 Relay: 1. South 4:30.21, 2. Greensburg 4:36.95, 3. North 5:12.65

4x800 Relay: 1. Greensburg 11:54.70, 2. North 13:00.64, 3. South 13:18.11

Shot Put: 1. Emarie Jackson 46-02.00 (G), 2. Olivia Grimes 37-03.00 PR (G), 3. Ella Kunz 33-10.00 (ND),

4. Zoe Meer 29-06.00 (SD)

Discus: 1. Jackson 145-07.00 (G), 2. Grimes 120-04.00 (G), 3. Kunz 94-05.00 (ND), 4. Meer 76-01.00 (SD)

High Jump: 1. Allen 4-08.00 (ND), 2. Moeller 4-06.00 (ND), 3. Jasmin Bailey 4-06.00 PR (G), 4. Liz Bennett 4-04.00 (SD)

Long Jump: 1. Danforth 16-06.50 SR (SD), 2. Allen 14-04.00 (ND), 3. Bailey 14-02.50 PR (G), 4. Wilmer 14-00.00 SR (G)

