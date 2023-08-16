Greensburg sweep Hokum Relay titles

Aug. 16—HOPE — Hauser was the site for the annual Hokum Relay Tuesday with Greensburg, Rushville and South Decatur joining the host Jets.

Greensburg came away with the top honors for both the boys and the girls. The relay is a 6-mile partner race where two teammates are paired together.

For the Pirates, Jake Hawkins and Cameron Schwartz won the title with a combined time of 31:32.

Quinton Walker and TJ Gorman finished second in 31:37. Zack Blodgett and Joe Hawking crossed the line fourth in 31:47.

For the Lady Pirates, Alaina Bedel and Tori Gauck teamed to take first place in 39:43.

Tiffani Gramman and Hannah Crowell took third in 41:47. Alli Foster and Allison Kunze finished ninth in 48:10.

For South Decatur, the duo of Conner Newby and Nick Hunter finished sixth.

Mary Schwering and Clair Schoettmer crossed the line eighth. Brayley Sundal and Brianna Benefiel placed 10th.

The Lions were led by Charlie Sterrett and Hunter Parmerlee.

The Lady Lions were led by Josie Corn and Melaney Mahan in second place for the girls division.

South Decatur hosts North Decatur, Greensburg and Batesville at 5 p.m. Thursday at Southeastern Baptist Camp. Rushville travels to Zionsville at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

