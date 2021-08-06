Greensburg police charge man with rape in case involving teen babysitter

Aug. 6—A Greensburg man is accused by city police of raping a teen girl after she watched his children, according to court papers.

Vincent M. Beard II, 44, was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

A 15-year-old girl reported to Greensburg police that she was asked on July 4 to watch Beard's three children at his home while he and his wife went out for the evening, according to court papers. They returned home around 1 a.m. July 5 and Beard began asking the girl sexual questions while they sat in the living room, police said.

The girl reported being uncomfortable and Beard stopped but later began touching her, according to court papers. Beard pulled off her pants and underwear, pinned her arms to the floor and raped the girl, police said. Her wrists were bruised.

He asked her not to tell anyone before going to bed, police reported.

Beard was arrested Thursday on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and statutory sexual assault. He was being held on $125,000 bond. An Aug. 12 preliminary hearing is set. His attorney could not immediately be reached.

His criminal history dates back to the 1990s, according to online court records.

