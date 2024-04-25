Greensburg Jr. High Rocket League Team Cruises to IEN State Finals!

Apr. 25—GREENSBURG — Buckle up! The Greensburg Jr. High School Rocket League team is rocketing towards the Indiana Esports Network State Finals after a thrilling semi-final victory.

The team, comprised of Ethan Koors, Caiden Burton, Jace Kreiger, Jordyn Cabatuando and Rylan Krausher, will put their skills to the test against the state's best at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27.

The high-octane action unfolds at Ball State University, but fans won't have to travel far to witness Greensburg Jr. High chase another championship title. The match will be streamed live on the League's Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/los_scholastic), giving supporters across the state a chance to cheer on the team.

"I am incredibly proud of these students," said Coach Nick Parcell. "They have worked hard and really come together as a team. Their dedication and passion are truly inspiring."

This year's state finals appearance marks another chapter in Greensburg Jr. High's esports legacy. It's important to note that the 2022-2023 championship team consisted of a completely different roster, highlighting the depth of the school's esports program.

Spectator Information

The IEN State Finals is open to the public at Ball State University. Fans can register for free admission at https://forms.gle/tuWK7zaZoijnKwYP6. Don't miss your chance to witness Greensburg Jr. High compete for esports glory!

About Greensburg Jr. High School Esports

Greensburg Jr. High School's esports program provides students with an opportunity to develop teamwork, communication, and critical thinking skills in a fun and competitive environment. The program fosters a sense of community and belonging for students with a passion for gaming.

