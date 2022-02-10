Greensboro Swarm vs. Motor City Cruise - Game Highlights

NextShark

Nearly 500 couples in Singapore have registered to get married on 2/22/22, a special date that is believed to be lucky in the Chinese calendar. Although Valentine's Day is often considered in many countries to be the most romantic date of the year, couples in Singapore are choosing 2/22/22 as their date to tie the knot since it will only happen once, making the wedding day feel extra special. According to South China Morning Post, since Jan. 24, nearly 483 couples have registered to marry on 2/22/22 with the Registry of Marriages.