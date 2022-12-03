Greensboro Swarm vs. Maine Celtics - Game Highlights

Associated Press

Bam Adebayo scored 28 points, Tyler Herro had 26 and the Miami Heat completed a split of two games in Boston, beating the Celtics 120-116 on Friday night after Jaylen Brown banked in a long 3-pointer to force overtime. Heat leading scorer Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup and had 25 points in 36 minutes after missing the previous seven games with a sore right knee. “Obviously having JB back is big time for us,” Herro said.