Greensboro Swarm vs. Lakeland Magic - Game Highlights

Frankie Collins caught a deflected pass, then lobbed it from Arizona’s three-point line downcourt to Hunter Dickinson at the half circle. Dickinson, feeling the pressure of a defender closing, went straight up for what looked like a gimme bucket...but the ball rolled around the front of the rim and out. MIchigan’s offense looked lost against the Wildcats, and what at first was helpside defense giving up a few easy baskets turned into every player struggling defensively.