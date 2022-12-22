Greensboro Swarm vs. G League Ignite - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Greensboro Swarm vs. G League Ignite, 12/22/2022
Carlos Correa reportedly is not interested in restructuring his contract agreement with the Mets after the team reportedly found a concern with his medical history.
Key contributors during OSU volleyball's Elite 8 season, Mac Podraza, Kylie Murr, Gabby Gonzales, Jenaisya Moore, and Adria Powell are transferring.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
In a bad season, apparently Kyler Murray's attitude is starting to affect others around him.
Add this to the long list of lawsuits against Snyder.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
Dillon Brooks wanted Klay Thompson, and he got more than he could handle Sunday night.
What happened between Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo during their scuffle at the end of Celtics-Bucks? Here's what Brown said after Boston's huge win.
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Steph Curry was enjoying himself to the fullest in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
LeBron James should be frustrated with this Lakers' season.
Dave Shovein examines the Blue Jays acquisition of Daulton Varsho, the latest on Carlos Correa and so much more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The No. 4 Buckeyes will travel to Atlanta, Georgia for a Peach Bowl date with No. 1 Georgia at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The NFC's division winners probably don't want the Packers in the playoffs.