GreenPark Sports Partners With Immutable X Showcasing Sports NFTs

The GreenPark Sports mobile gaming company has partnered with Immutable X to build, what it calls, “a secure, carbon-neutral, and gasless passage for sports fans to spring into the thriving non-fungible token (NFT) industry.”

The NFT industry and the wide world of sports continue to support each other in new and innovative ways. The newest collaboration is between mobile gaming app creators GreenPark Sports and NFT Layer 2 protocol Immutable X. The goal of this pairing is to advance the future of sports fandom in the NFT industry, according to a press release shared with BeInCrypto.

GreenPark sports is the brainchild of a trio of e-commerce and gaming leaders and provides a virtual experience for sports fans to come together and compete with one another. Its goal is to change how sports fans in the 21st century engage with their favorite sports, teams, and players. Users can join their favorite teams and go head to head against rival teams via a number of minigames and betting-style predictive competitions.

These games essentially revolve around the user earning points through various tasks that can be spent in-game. These points can buy merchandise that represents teams from the NBA and LCS. More leagues are expected to join soon with La Liga and others showing interest.

Another way players can earn points is through prediction games. Users will collect points if their forecasts are accurate.

NFTs bolstering the sports world

The partnership with Immutable X will allow non-blockchain users globally to convert assets into tradable in-game NFTs. The process is expected to be free of gas fees, something that has been plaguing the NFT industry.

Co-founder of Immutable X, Robbie Ferguson, expressed his excitement about the collaboration:

“This partnership will showcase the power of Layer-2 in bridging the gap for non-blockchain sports users and allowing them to enjoy Ethereum’s best features.”

While GreenPark has already designed and launched a global hub for sports fans, Immutable X will allow that vision to expand greatly. The idea is to amplify the current community experience for players and give them the ability to not only earn NFTs but also trade and protect their digital items.