Greeneville’s Anderson named track and field All-American

Greeneville, TN — And congratulations to Greeneville Greene Devil Zaydyn Anderson who was recently named an all-American for track and field, Anderson won the state 200 and long jump and was 1 of 395 high school athletes from the state of Tennessee to meet all of the qualifications and to be named to the inaugural all-American team.

