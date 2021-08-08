Greene, Moody taking Belmont to new heights

Aug. 8—BELMONT — Kate Greene and Kerstin Moody couldn't be more different, but they sure do get similar results.

Their stat lines are near mirror images. Last season for Belmont, Greene recorded 215 kills, 253 digs and 80 service aces. Moody had 251 kills, 263 digs and 31 aces.

The duo led the Lady Cardinals to their first state finals appearance, where they lost to St. Andrew's. This season, they're determined to get that gold ball.

"They are the face of what we're trying to build, what we're trying to do," said sixth-year coach Stephanie Cleveland.

Greene, a senior, and Moody, a sophomore, are both outside hitters. While they are equally effective at the net, their styles of play are markedly different.

"Kate is like my little silent knight. She's going to find a hole," Cleveland said. "Kerstin's going to swing with everything she's got."

Those approaches reflect the respective personalities. Greene is quiet, while Moody is vocal. In fact, Moody has been a team captain since last season.

"I think in a way we're alike, but we're kind of opposites," Moody said. "We complement each other a lot."

Greene, who's entering her sixth year on the varsity squad, had no trouble accepting the younger, more boisterous Moody. There was no jealousy or resentment, and in fact the two have become good friends.

"I thought she was a very vital part of the team, and we can't do much without Kerstin," Greene said. "I wasn't jealous at all."

Greene and Moody not only represent the tight-knit nature of Belmont's team, but also the overall growth of the program. The Lady Cardinals reached the Class I state semifinals two years ago for the first time in program history, then built on that last year.

Cleveland said she had 15 players on club teams this past year and likes the potential of her younger players, like 6-foot-2 freshman Sadie Randolph.

"I'm excited about this team. They're young but they're feisty," Cleveland said.

And they have good examples to follow in Greene and Moody, who have shown patience with the younger players and are quick to encourage them.

As they go this year, so goes Belmont.

"The pressure that the team and even myself put on them, they handle it," Cleveland said. "They don't get excited, they accept the responsibility, and they carry us."

