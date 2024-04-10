Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex showcases newest additions

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders in Greene County said on Wednesday that all grant-funded additions to the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex have been completed and are open for use.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told News Channel 11 that the added activities were funded by a grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA). New additions to the complex include sporting clays, 3D archery, long bore range, 5-stand, and flurry additions.

According to Morrison, the complex is open to the public from Wednesdays through Sundays.

“The range is open 28 hours a week,” he said. “It’s open every day except Monday and Tuesday. We’re closed Mondays and Tuesdays, and we sort of set that time aside for law enforcement training.”











“The TWRA has been a patient and rock-solid supporter of the Greene County Range in its endeavor to expand and create a unique multi-faceted shooting sports experience here in Greene County,” Morrison said in a release.

Morrison said he hopes this public complex will help people in the area discover the recreational sports of hunting and target shooting and the education that comes with them.

“There is room for expansion here and to add more sort of engagements, if you will, to cover a whole plethora of hunting, hunting education, shooting sports, you name it. And it would be nice to have that here.”

More information on the complex, such as specific hours of operation and rental fees, can be found at GreeneCountyTNGov.com/the-range.

