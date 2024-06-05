Greenchain wrestler Erickson signs with MSU Northern

Jun. 4—Libby Greenchain wrestler Marley Erickson, a senior at Troy High School, signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, May 29, to compete at Montana State University Northern in Havre.

Erickson had a stellar 2023-24 season in which he won 40 matches and claimed a state medal after placing sixth in the 138-pound weight class.

Erickson was a three-time state qualifier, making it to Billings from 2022-24.

Erickson said he plans to seek a degree in the school's diesel technology program.

Erickson gathered at Libby High School with his mom Kori Erickson, sister Rain Erickson, girlfriend Maicy Svendsbye, Greenchain head coach Dean Thompson and coach Garret Chapel, a Troy graduate in 2015 and a former member of the Greenchain, won back-to-back state Class A titles in 2014-15. He also placed fifth in 2013.

At state, Erickson, who was the fifth seed from the West, had to battle his way back through the bracket after a first-round loss to Lockwood's Brody Ketterling, 10-2.

In the first round of consolations, he decked Miles City's Brady Hoverson in 17 seconds. Erickson then decisioned Dawson County's Matthew Reske, 4-0, before meeting Browning's Labron Shooter and scoring a 12-2 win.

Northern had one All-American in 2024 and welcomes a strong recruiting class that includes Ronan 2024 state champ Landon Bishop and Anaconda 2024 state champ Aidan Miller.