The Greenbrier Resort remembers NBA Legend Jerry West

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Jerry West was a beloved icon for West Virginia and the sport of basketball. Now, his legacy is engrained at The Greenbrier Resort. The staff provided touching remarks of remembrance for the NBA Hall-of-Famer.

The Number 44 decorates the grand walls of The Greenbrier Resort. Not only does Jerry West number leave a mark on The Greenbrier but so does his legacy. Prime 44 West is a classic steakhouse that honors the now late West.

The Greenbrier Public Relations Director, Cam Huffman, recounts fond memories of West visiting the resort.

Jerry West passes away at 86

“It was always a thrill for our guests to see him since he was such a large figure in the world. It was always a thrill to see him for sure,” said Huffman.

West’s memorabilia lines shelves and walls of the restaurant. From trophies to championship rings, many of West’s achievements are right in Greenbrier County.

Even family recipes of West’s wife, Karen, are on the menu at the steakhouse. The Justice family and staff treated West as a beloved friend and member of their family.

Jerry West’s impact on his home state of West Virginia runs deep

“Here at the Greenbrier, the team members of the Greenbrier, he got to know people on a personal level. You really felt like he was part of your family,” said Huffman.

Prime 44 West is open every day of the week from 6 pm until 10 pm.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.