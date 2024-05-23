The Greenbrier Resort ends exciting week with GameChanger Golf Classic

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – It was a battle on the greens in Greenbrier County on May 23rd, 2024.

More than 150 golfers from across the country came out to support a good cause.

The occasion: the second day of the resort’s annual GameChanger event, which culminated in the GameChanger Golf Classic.

West Virginia Department of Transportation estimates heightened holiday traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike

Joe Boczek is the founder and executive director of GameChanger. He said program participation has nearly doubled since 2021.

We’re beyond belief quite frankly. This is something no one could have predicted that it actually took off like it did. We had a very good core support when we started this but nothing like it is now. Joe Boczek, Founder and Executive Director of GameChanger

GameChanger first started six years ago. The goal is to build school environments which prevent drug use before it starts.

Residents clean out their closets for one massive yard sale

This has caught the attention of local leaders, including U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. He said the event is geared toward the safety of schoolkids.

West Virginia is at the front of this scourge as far as drugs that have shattered people’s lives and taken lives. We’re trying to stop that Joe Manchin, Senator of the United States of America

Boczek said he has high hopes on the future of the program. He wants to expand the program further in the state and across neighboring states.

Our supporters and the people in the state of West Virginia realize the importance of this because of the severity of the consequences of both the fentanyl and opioid substance issues Joe Boczek, Founder & Executive Director of GameChanger

The GameChanger Golf Classic is not just for a good cause, it also means big business in Greenbrier County.

For this year’s tournament, dozens of golfers booked a weekend stay at The Greenbrier Resort.

While most are from West Virginia, many did travel from out of state. The list of tournament participants included folks from Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and several other states.

One of those visitors is Alicia McIntire, who is originally from Maryland.

WV boaters to be aware of increased water patrols over Memorial Day weekend

She had the chance to talk to several golfers, some of whom were visiting the resort for the first time.

This is an amazing place. For people to experience the hospitality of The Greenbrier and the beauty of the grounds and the welcoming of this area, is just amazing Alicia McIntire, Visitor to The Greenbrier Resort

She said everyone seemed pleased and fired up to take part in the golf classic.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.