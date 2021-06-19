Green Wave win pitcher's duel 1-0

Jun. 19—The Oneonta Green Wave won a pitcher's duel 1-0 over Binghamton Post 1645 on Friday in American Legion Baseball action at Oneonta High School.

After entering the bottom of the seventh inning with the score 0-0 and with no hits in the game, the Green Wave were able to finally break through in both the hit and run columns.

Dakoda Buzzy started the frame with a leadoff walk. Cole Platt then singled for Oneonta's first hit of the game and Jordan Goble added hit number two on a perfect bunt that loaded the bases.

A throwing error by Binghamton eventually allowed Buzzy to trot home for the game's winning, and only, run.

Despite taking a no-decision, Oneonta's starting pitcher Tanner Russin was excellent on the mound, striking out five and allowing just two walks and two hits in six innings. Kendall Haney eventually got the win out of the bullpen.

Binghamton starter Chris Balshuweit also took a no-decision after striking out eight and allowing two walks and no hits in six innings.

Oneonta (2-0) will visit Johnson City on Saturday at 1 p.m.

B ... 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

O ... 000 000 1 — 1 2 0

B: Chris Balshuweit 8 K, 2 BB in 6, Aiden DiRose (L)

O: Tanner Russin 5 K, 2 BB, 6 IP, Kendall Haney (W)