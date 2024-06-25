Green Wave win at home 4-2 to take two out of three

Jun. 24—The Oneonta Green Wave defeated Norwich 4-2 at home on Monday to win for the second time in three days.

Britten Zeh pitched six strong innings, scattering six hits and allowing just two runs in the victory.

Oneonta scored three runs in the first inning as a result of a pair of Norwich errors and Maddox Imperato added an RBI single. He also had a double in the victory.

The Green Wave was in Binghamton over the weekend, defeating Hillcrest 15-1 on Saturday and falling to 10-4 to the OTB Rockland Pirates on Sunday.

Saturday's win was highlighted by a six-run third inning in which Imperato had a two-run single and Tanner Tubia smacked a two-run double.

Grayson Brockington added to the lead in the fourth with a two-out, two-run double. Brady Carr put the game away in the sixth with a bases-clearing double while Zeh added a two-RBI double for good measure.

Bruce Mistler was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 batters while allowing just one hit.

Rockland raced out to a 7-0 lead on Sunday before Oneonta was able to muster a rally in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Zeh had an RBI double, Brockington drove in a pair of runs and Aidan Wamsley had an RBI double.

But the Pirates responded with three runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game away.

Oneonta (4-7) will host Hillcrest at Oneonta High School on Wednesday at 6 p.m.