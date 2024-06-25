Green trying 'build that trust early' after Illini add depth in offseason

Jun. 25—CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green went into last season with the intention to play a deeper rotation in her second year as Illinois women's basketball coach.

But the reality is the Illini still used mostly a seven-player group. Injuries dictated some of that with Illinois losing guard Jada Peebles to an Achilles injury midway through the season, while forward Brynn Shoup-Hill was affected throughout her junior year by a wrist injury.

That again meant big minutes for guards Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant and forward Kendall Bostic. All three averaged 33 or more minutes last season with starting guard Adalia McKenzie not far behind (28.4 minutes per game). Toward the end of last season, Green shortened her bench even further with Big Ten All-Freshman Team guard Gretchen Dolan one of the few Illini reserves to get any sort of extended run in games.

Finding minutes could again be the trick this upcoming season with six of Illinois' top-eight players back as only center Camille Hobby and Peebles exhausted their eligibility. Illinois also brought in two transfers — sophomore guard Jasmine Brown-Hagger (Mississippi State) and sophomore center Lety Vasconcelos (Baylor). Brown-Hagger and Vasconcelos opted to transfer after one season at their respective schools, seemingly somewhat due to a lack of playing time.

"You guys who have followed us: I think that's been the thing, we haven't had that depth," Green said. "You've had to rely and play, you know, our main guys heavy minutes. So where I'm looking at our team, I'm like, every single person is capable of playing and they're all talented enough. It's going to be a better feeling for me and for our staff and then but I have also got to utilize, like I just talked about, the big kids utilize some of these early games to be able to get them in so we and I can build that trust early in games."

An area where the Illini added the most depth in the offseason was in the frontcourt. It makes sense given Hobby's departure. But perhaps the pieces Illinois brought in were more an indication of what the Illinois coaching staff has seen in terms of Bostic's development.

Bostic showed the ability to play effectively at the four position and stretch the floor with a three-point shot as the 6-foot-2 forward shot 40.9 percent from beyond the arc, making nine of her 22 attempts. It's what Bostic did on the defensive end that impressed Green the most, however, with the Kokomo, Ind., native — who is back for a fifth college season due to a bonus COVID year — matching up with shooting guards and small forwards, especially in Big Ten play.

That progression from Bostic afforded the Illini the chance to recruit more traditional post players. Illinois did just in the transfer portal (Vasconcelos) to complement two other incoming freshmen in 6-6 center Hayven Smith from Lincoln-Way East and Spanish 6-3 forward Irene Noya Catoira.

Still, it all goes back to what Bostic provided as a senior last season.

"She was just unbelievable," Green said. "She defended the four at a higher rate than I even probably thought she could. She really figured that out. Then her ability to stretch the floor and her ability to pass, all those things just were at an elite level all year and just continued to get better and really flourish in that last month.

"Now, you know she can play the four, now we can go out and get a true five player with great size and the ability to be a presence down low defensively, and obviously the offense will come, but being that rim protector. It really helped us and gave us a little more flexibility because you still know KB can play the five at a great level. That's where I'm thinking even, 'How can we get Brynn out there more?' Brynn's tall. Brynn's 6-3, and I think she grew. We need to utilize her more and keep her healthy so she can be the player that I know she can be."

The key now for Green is finding that right balance with a deep enough rotation to help the Illinois starters stay fresh throughout the season but not have a drop-off in production once Cook, Bryant, McKenzie and Bostic exit the game for some rest.

Some of that falls on Green. And some of that is upon the likes of Dolan, Shoup-Hill, Brown-Hagger and Vasconcelos, among others, to earn those opportunities.

"It's also a process in practice of how your practicing, how you're improving," Green said. "But I have to utilize the depth that we do have. They have to do their job of getting prepared, but with Gretchen and Cori (Allen) also coming back, I have a lot of confidence in them, and then with Jasmine, I think she'll be able to progress pretty quickly. I think that she'll be able to make an impact right away for us."