Green Street: 2024-25 Illini women's basketball Player Profiles -- Cori Allen

The 2024-25 Illinois women's basketball roster is now in place. So let's proceed accordingly with a roster breakdown of Shauna Green's 13-player team.

Cori Allen

Height: 5-foot-10

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

The Nashville, Tenn., native by way of Montverde Academy in Florida arrived in C-U with winning pedigree. Allen, of course, was on the Eagles' back-to-back national champion girls' basketball teams. But carving out a role amid a veteran-laden backcourt led to limited playing time for Allen as a freshman with the 18-year-old — she turns 19 on July 4 — appearing in 16 games and averaging 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while playing 5.5 minutes per game. Allen's most productive game from a stats perspective came in a 103-33 blowout of Saint Peter's on Nov. 15 when she was 6 of 9 from the field for a still-career high 16 points, also pulling down six rebounds and adding three assists.

To be determined. Green's rotation is again led by an experienced backcourt with the Illini's top-three guards from last season (, and ) all running it back. It's up to Allen to earn those minutes as a backup guard with Green hoping to play a deeper rotation this coming season. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen. Right now, Allen is battling with soon-to-be sophomore and incoming sophomore transfer for minutes. Dolan's role looks more defined at the moment after the Buffalo, N.Y., native logged 17.5 minutes a game last season with the 5-11 guard also averaging 4.8 points. Brown-Hagger, meanwhile, arrives on the Illinois campus as a former four-star recruit out of Example Academy in the Chicago suburbs after spending one year at Mississippi State.