Green Street: 2024-25 Illini women's basketball Player Profiles -- Shay Bollin

Jun. 17—Welcome to "Green Street," your dose of women's college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli. He'll offer up insight on Shauna Green's Illini team and the women's game at large every week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 2024-25 Illinois women's basketball roster is now in place. So let's proceed accordingly with a roster breakdown of Shauna Green's 13-player team.

6-3

Junior

Forward

Getting game reps and minutes has been the issue for Bollin at the college level. Not just as a freshman at Duke. But in her lone season with the Illini as a sophomore. Injuries have played a role with the Raynham, Mass., native missing her junior and senior years of high school at Bridgewater—Raynham Regional with a knee injury. Despite that, Bollin arrived in Durham, N.C., as a highly-rated, top-35 recruit in the country. Still, it's taken some time for Bollin to rediscover the confidence that made her a high-level recruit. Bollin showed an ability to provide the occasional spark last season at Illinois, averaging 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.4 percent overall and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Illinois coaching staff has continued to emphasize with Bollin to stop overthinking things. And Bollin has admitted at get in her own way at times. Early season minutes — and earning the trust of the coaching staff — will be key to whether Bollin has an expanded role. The opportunities are out there with Bollin, and transfer center with the potential to have a starting role in the frontcourt alongside All-Big Ten performer this upcoming season. Shoup-Hill probably has the edge given what she did as a sophomore two seasons ago when the Illini reached the NCAA tournament. But Bollin has this summer and into the fall to show what she can do. Some exhibition games in Italy and Greece during Illinois' planned August trip will be worth monitoring as to what Green is thinking about her rotation.