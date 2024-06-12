Green Street: 2024-25 Illini women's basketball Player Profiles -- Makira Cook

Jun. 12—The 2024-25 Illinois women's basketball roster is now in place. So let's proceed accordingly with a roster breakdown of 's 13-player team.

5-foot-6

Fifth-year senior

Guard

Cook's value to the Illini was evident for anyone to see during their run to the WBIT title. That might be obvious to say considering her status as Illinois' best player. But the fact the Illini had an up-and-down nonconference and early Big Ten season could be traced back to the Cincinnati native missing three games in November with a concussion. Illinois figured it all out in a five-win run to capturing the inaugural WBIT championship with Cook averaging 21.0 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the field during that stretch, including dropping 27 points in the championship game win against Villanova — despite first-half foul trouble — as "sleeveless Makira" took over at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

More of the same. Illinois is hoping a fully healthy Cook from start to finish is enough to help propel Green's program back to where it wants to go: the NCAA tournament. Green loved the experience her players had at the WBIT, but wants it to be a one-off. That Cook is back for an bonus year afforded by the COVID-19 pandemic allows the Illini to run it back with their top-four players intact next winter as and Cook give Illinois a dynamic and experienced backcourt alongside wing and forward . Cook will look to return to her junior-year self when the point guard was a consensus All-Big Ten First-Team selection and averaged 18.3 points with a .414/.342/.866 shooting slash.