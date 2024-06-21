Green Street: 2024-25 Illini women's basketball Player Profiles -- Jasmine Brown-Hagger

Jun. 21—Welcome to "Green Street," your dose of women's college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli. He'll offer up insight on Shauna Green's Illini team and the women's game at large every week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 2024-25 Illinois women's basketball roster is now in place. So let's proceed accordingly with a roster breakdown of Shauna Green's 13-player team.

5-9

Sophomore

Guard

Brown-Hagger was one of the last uncommitted in-state players in the Class of 2023 when and her coaching staff arrived at Illinois. Green continued her pursuit of the four-star guard, rated No. 1 in the state of Illinois by ESPN's HoopGurlz with the former Dayton coach also recruiting Brown-Hagger while leading the Flyers. Brown-Hagger, who started her prep career at Joliet Catholic before transferring to Example Academy, put up impressive numbers as a senior in high school with 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game. But that success didn't translate to the college game. At least in her lone season with Mississippi State. As a freshman for the Bulldogs, the Shorewood native played in 33 of 35 games, during which Brown-Hagger averaged only 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game while shooting .364/.240/1.00.

Within a week of her freshman season ending, Brown-Hagger had entered the transfer portal with Mississippi State losing to Penn State in the quarterfinals of the WBIT (the same tournament the Illini won). The Illinois staff quickly rekindled its prior relationship with Brown-Hagger and that yielded a commitment on April 26 as the first piece the Illini added to their roster in the spring. Illinois will hope that a second chance is exactly what Brown-Hagger needs. Green and Co. have a history with developing players into stars. Just ask , who progressed from a lightly-used guard at North Carolina State into an All-Big Ten Second-Team selection in her first season with Illinois during the 2022-23 season. Unlocking what made Brown-Hagger a highly rated recruit is the task before the Illini staff.