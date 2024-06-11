Green Street: The 2024-25 Illini have arrived on campus

Jun. 10—The newcomers arriving on campus started this past Tuesday for the Illinois women's basketball team.

It began with freshman center and sophomore transfer guard . Then came the sightings of freshman wing and sophomore transfer center a day later.

Of course, the foundation of 's third Illini roster was really formed with three major decisions in mid-March ahead of the Women's Basketball Invitation and in early April after Illinois won the inaugural WBIT title. That was related to guards and and forward opting to return for their fifth-year senior seasons, an extra year afforded to each of them by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means Illinois is bringing back its top-four players for the upcoming 2024-25 season with Cook, Bryant and Bostic joining senior guard . All four were key to the Illini's WBIT run, which followed what was largely a disappointing regular season for Green's team given heightened preseason expectations with Illinois falling well short of a return trip to the NCAA tournament.

Running it back in 2024-25 gives the Illini a chance to get back in the Big Dance.

Illinois should again be in the mix for a preseason Associated Press Top 25 ranking (the Illini would be in my initial poll if I voted today).

What Green's rotation looks like for next season leads to some interesting questions. Clearly, Illinois felt it had to address the loss of center , who emerged as a significant presence in the starting five in the second half of last season.

Vasconcelos, Smith and Spanish center — also a late addition — don't bring nearly the same experience Hobby had as a grad transfer. An option early in the season might be to play small, especially if Wallace can start right away. There's a lot of hype around the 6-foot-1 forward from Pickerington, Ohio, a five-star, top-25 recruit in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN's HoopGurlz with Wallace also a McDonald's girls' basketball All-American as a senior.

Over the next month, we'll have a full breakdown of all 13 players on the 2024-25 Illini roster with eight returners and five newcomers after Illinois had four players transfer out in the offseason with forward (Richmond), guard (Miami Ohio), center (Wichita State) and guard (Akron) heading elsewhere. Check back in our three-day-a-week Green Street for that player profile series, starting with Cook on Wednesday as we lead off with Illinois' star point guard and best player.