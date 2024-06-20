Green Street: 2024-25 Illini women's basketball Player Profiles -- Kendall Bostic

Jun. 19—Welcome to "Green Street," your dose of women's college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli. He'll offer up insight on Shauna Green's Illini team and the women's game at large every week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 2024-25 Illinois women's basketball roster is now in place. So let's proceed accordingly with a roster breakdown of Shauna Green's 13-player team.

6-2

Fifth-year senior

Forward

That Bostic reinvented her game in the way the Kokomo, Ind., native did this past season as a senior was something Green wasn't sure was possible. But Bostic played more like a stretch-four, allowing the Illini to insert into the starting five. Just as important was that Bostic showed her ability to guard wing-type players, a significant factor in Illinois improving in the second half of the regular season and later making a run to the WBIT title. What didn't change was Bostic reinforced the fact that even as an undersized post she's still one of the best rebounders in the Big Ten at 10.9 board per game. Her offensive game flourished, as well, with the forward amassing shooting percentages of .605/.409/.825, including nine made three-pointers on 22 attempts.

Bostic's decision to run it back for another year in C-U — Illinois made that official the day after defeating Villanova in the WBIT championship game — gives the Illini essentially the chance at a do-over season next winter. Illinois admittedly fell short of preseason expectations in failing to reach the NCAA tournament for a second straight year. Bostic, and all using their COVID seasons to stay with the Illini is a major coup for Green and her coaching staff. Bostic has already proven she can play as a center or power forward, and that affords Illinois some versatility and flexibility. Especially with a now-healthy fully recovered from a wrist injury.