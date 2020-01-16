Green scores 29 to lift N Iowa past Valparaiso 88-78

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -- AJ Green scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half and Northern Iowa rallied to beat Valparaiso 88-78 on Wednesday night.

The Panthers had 10 turnovers in the first half that Valparaiso, which shot 53%, turned into 16 points, to trail 42-36.

Northern Iowa, which closed the first half with a Spencer Haldeman 3-pointer, scored the first 17 points of the second half, hitting every shot - six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and two free throws. Green had 10 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Valparaiso clawed back, getting within one point on two occasions but in the last minutethe Panthers made 7 of 8 free throws for their fourth-straight win.

Isaiah Brown had 16 points and six assists for Northern Iowa (15-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), Trae Berhow added 15 points and Austin Phyfe scored 15 with eight rebounds.

Northern Iowa scored a season-high 52 second-half points.

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 28 points with eight rebounds for the Crusaders (9-9, 2-3), Ben Krikke added 13 and Mileek McMillan 11.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com