Green scores 27 to lead N. Iowa over Illinois St. 71-63

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -- AJ Green had 27 points and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone and Northern Iowa topped Illinois State 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Trae Berhow scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Panthers (22-3, 11-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who earned their sixth straight victory. Austin Phyfe added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Illinois State led 40-33 at the half after a 21-5 run. Northern Iowa broke away from a tie with 12 straight points in the middle of the second half to earn the win.

DJ Horne had 16 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds (8-17, 3-10). Dedric Boyd added 11 points and Keith Fisher III 10.

Illinois State defeated Northern Iowa 76-70 on Dec. 31. Northern Iowa matches up against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Illinois State matches up against Valparaiso at home on Saturday.

