Green scores 26 to lift Middle Tennessee past UTEP 69-53

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Antonio Green had 26 points as Middle Tennessee defeated UTEP 69-53 on Wednesday night.

James Hawthorne had 18 points and eight rebounds for Middle Tennessee (10-20, 7-10 Conference USA). Reggie Scurry added 15 points. Jayce Johnson had 6 points and 13 rebounds for the road team.

Paul Thomas had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Miners (8-20, 3-14), who have now lost five straight games. Kaosi Ezeagu added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Lathon had 11 points and six rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Miners on the season. Middle Tennessee defeated UTEP 75-72 on Jan. 19. Middle Tennessee finishes out the regular season against UTEP at home on Saturday. UTEP finishes out the regular season against Middle Tennessee on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com