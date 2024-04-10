Green, Ross lead WC rodeo in strong showing in Snyder

Apr. 9—Weatherford College rodeo had a successful weekend in Snyder at the Western Texas College rodeo, with both the men's and women's teams placing fifth and two team members earning second place all-around titles.

Colton Green earned second place in the men's all-around with 41.66 points, and Londyn Ross earned second place in the women's all-around with 55 points.

WC dominated the tie down roping competition, with six team members placing in the top 10. Zaine Mikita earned first place with 16.1, Cash Enderli was third, Cash Fretwell was fourth, Cole Clemons tied for seventh, Lane Webb was ninth and Green tied for 10th place.

Dawson Gleaves placed second in bull riding with 170 points, and Green was eighth in steer wrestling with a 20.8.

For the women, Ross tied for seventh in barrel racing. Kaydence Tindall was third in breakaway roping with a 4.1, and Ross tied for sixth.

The team travels to Big Spring this weekend for the Howard College Rodeo.