Green to return for Warriors on Monday

Los Angeles (AFP) - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is set to return against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday after missing 11 straight games with a sprained toe.

Green's return will give the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors their "core four" along with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson for the first time in more than a month.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in comments reported by ESPN that he's hoping Green will spark the Warriors defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He's the best defensive player in the league," Kerr said. "So I think our (recent) defensive efforts have reflected that, in terms of just not being as efficient, not being able to cover as much ground ... we're just a lot better with him."

Green has missed 14 of the past 16 games. They also dealt with an 11 game absence for Curry, but have won three straight since his return.

Green hopes his presence will fuel a further surge.

"We’re starting to play a little better and we're getting healthy," he said. "We're (home) most of the rest of the month, so it’s a good time for us to make a run."