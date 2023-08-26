Green nominated for Athlete, Volunteer of the Year

Aug. 26—When it comes to running and racing, David Green and his wife, Patricia, are well known in the area for putting in time as both participants and volunteers. Now, Green is being recognized for his efforts as a nominee for the State Games of Mississippi's Athlete of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

A speed walker, Green's entry into the Magnolia state's running world began in 2012 when he signed up for the Moonlight 5k, a race held at night at Northeast Park. That year, he said, he crossed the finish line in 18th place. Green has since taken home the top spot six times.

"My wife is actually started all this. She's the one that deserves all the credit because without her signing up for this stuff, I never would have been involved in it," he said. "She's really the one that deserves credit, not me."

Speed walking is a lower impact form racing, which differs from running in that the walker maintains constant contact with the ground. Experienced walkers are often as fast or faster than some runners.

"A lot of people complain that I walk faster than they run," Green said.

After mastering the 5k, Green turned his focus to other distances completing several 50 kilometer races , about 31 miles, and checked off the marathon distance, 26.2 miles, at Camp Shelby's Norwegian Foot March in 2021. After several attempts, he also completed Big Butts 50 kilometer ultramarathon in Jackson, a grueling trail race in the middle of July where participants must overcome both the long distance and sweltering temperatures.

"It took me three years to get that accomplished," he said. "The first two years I dropped out. This year I actually finished, and that was tough."

Green has also competed in several State Games of Mississippi events, including the 5k road race, the Halloween run and the kayak racing. His nomination as Athlete of the Year stems from the 2023 Kayak race, where he took home the gold in the 10-foot class.

In addition to their races, Green and his wife also volunteer each year at the Great Scorpion Trail Race, which is another ultramarathon held locally at Bonita Lakes. The pair also volunteer at the Magnolia Marathon and for the past several years have volunteered at the Run for the Rainbow for Children's, a St. Patrick's Day race in Jackson that supports Children's of Mississippi.

Being named Volunteer of the Year was another surprise, Green said. Although he hasn't formally volunteered with the State Games, a spur-of-the-moment decision to take an extra kayak to this year's event turned out to be a good idea.

"A lady showed up, and her friend forgot to bring a kayak for her, so we let her borrow ours," he said. "So I think that's where the volunteer part came in."

The Greens also work with a number of animal rescues throughout the region helping to transport animals where they need to go to be adopted. Green said they volunteer with East Mississippi Animal Rescue or meet up with a driver from another rescue in the Meridian area and take the animals to their next driver in Tuscaloosa or Jackson. The longest trip the two have taken, he said, was to North Carolina, which involved over 1,700 miles of driving in two days.

Each year, State Games athletes, spectators, volunteers and others nominate an athlete from each of the State Games' sports to be that sport's Athlete of the Year. Green, along with athletes nominated in other sports, will be recognized Saturday at a banquet put on by Ochsner Rush Health where the final Male, Female and Youth Athletes of the Year will be chosen. The three athletes will be the designated torch runners during the opening ceremonies next year.

Regardless of who is chosen, Green said it was an honor to be recognized.

"Overall, just to be nominated, for me, it's just an honor," he said. "It's something I never expected."

