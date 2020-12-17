If you’re in the green, you’ll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (9-4) are preparing to host the Houston Texans (4-9) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a divisional matchup in Week 15.

Airing on CBS, those in the green region of the TV map will get the game on the local channel, courtesy of 506 Sports. Calling the game will be Greg Gumbel and Rich Gannon.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

The Colts opened the week as relatively big 7.5-point favorites. Part of this is likely due to the Colts’ recent surge as one of the top teams in the AFC. It’s also likely due to the beatdown the Texans endured against the Bears in Week 14.

The Colts should come away with this win. They are getting healthier as Darius Leonard and Xavier Rhodes seem to be good to go while punter Rigoberto Sanchez has a chance to return this weekend after undergoing a procedure to remove a cancerous tumor.

Regardless, this will be a vital matchup for the Colts and you can catch it on CBS if you’re in the green region.

List