If you’re in the green, you’ll get Colts vs. Raiders on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) are preparing for a crucial matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) for what will be the final home game of the regular season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After spending the last two weeks playing on Saturday night prime time, the Colts will be back for a regular Sunday afternoon game on FOX. Those in the green area of the TV map will get the game on television, per 506 Sports.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call for the FOX crew will be Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Sara Walsh (sideline).

Even though they are in wait-and-see mode when it comes to starting quarterback Carson Wentz, the Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday.

They’ve gotten most of their players back from the COVID-19 list thanks to the new guidelines the NFL put in place but still have a tough matchup against a team that is fighting to make the postseason as well.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts activate S Jahleel Addae, RB Marlon Mack from COVID-19 list Colts vs. Raiders: Updated injury report in Week 17 Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

List