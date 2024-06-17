The Green Kornet on the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA FInals

We have not seen too much of the Green Kornet (as backup Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet is known) in the 2024 NBA Finals, but as a true 7-footer sitting courtside when he is not on the hardwood, the Vanderbilt alum has an excellent view of what’s been going on with the Celtics in this series.

And it was for that reason that CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning sought out Kornet for an exclusive interview to discuss the Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals series, the health of Kristaps Porzingis, dancing with Jaylen Brown, and the best dancers on the Celtics among several topics of import.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire