Green Hill tennis remains undefeated after sweeping Central

Apr. 3—MT. JULIET — Green Hill's girls won a battle of unbeatens Monday as the Lady Hawks beat visiting Wilson Central 5-2 in District 9-AA tennis. The Hawks won by the same score as both Green Hill teams improved to 5-0.

Singles winners for the Lady Hawks were Kate Shamblin over Kathryn Busler 6-1, 7-5; Addison White over Addie Cranor 6-3, 6-2; Sadie Lowman over Lillia Colebank 6-1, 6-4 and Disha Pierce over Sophia Davis 6-4, 6-3.

White and Lowman won their doubles match over Davis and Molly Dillard 8-3.

Lady Wildcat winners were Anindita Das over Sophie Parcescu 6-4, 6-0 and Das and Busler over Parcescu and Shamblin 8-6 as Central slipped to 5-1 for the season and 4-1 in district play.

Singles winners for the Hawks were Cody Hyde over Cameron Sather 6-4, 6-0; Carther Wathan over Andrew Ionita 6-1, 6-0; Cole Petroff over Aadhish Udayakumar 6-1, 6-1 and Cayden Bess over Will Sorvick 6-3, 6-3.

Petroff and Hyde beat Udayakumar and Tyler Lawrence 8-5 in doubles.

Wildcat winners were Alejandro Conde over Keaton Crumby 6-0, 6-2 and Conde and Sather over Crumby and Wathen 8-2.

as Central slipped to 4-3, 3-2.