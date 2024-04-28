Green Hill takes top seed with extra-inning win over MJ

Apr. 27—MT. JULIET — Landon Dalton slid home with the walk-off run in the eighth inning Tuesday night to give host Green Hill a 4-3 win over city-rival Mt. Juliet and the top seed in the upcoming District 12-4A tournament.

Dalton singled off Hayden Finney. Gabe Gray's sacrifice bunt was thrown into the outfield and the return throw was also wild as Hawk Nation began cheering even before Dalton began his slide across an open plate as Green Hill improved to 20-5 for the season and 6-1 in the district going into Wednesday's rematch at Mt. Juliet.

Finney had just taken over on the mound that inning and recorded a strikeout for his only out to take the loss.

Joey Greenstreet pitched the seventh and eighth, hitting a batter and striking out three, to pick up the win.

Green Hill loaded the bases with one out in the seventh before Ryan Worden escaped the jam.

The first five innings were a marvelous pitching duel between hard-throwing left-handers Roman Petricca of Mt. Juliet and Green Hill's Micah Summar.

Petricca had a 3-0 lead midway through the third inning but lost that lead as Green Hill took advantage of Mt. Juliet's five errors. Nick Owens had the Hawks' only hit of the Vanderbilt-signee, a two-run double to tie the score in the fifth. By the time Petricca was relieved by Worden to start the sixth, all three of the runs he allowed were unearned. He struck out eight but walked seven.

Summar surrendered three earned runs on six hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in six innings. He game up leadoff singles to Tucker Griffith and Finney to begin the game. The first of Johnny Pfefferle's two doubles to right-center field scored Griffith. But Summar escaped the jam.

Mt. Juliet added to the lead in the third on a bases-loaded walk to Jake James and a grounder by Matthew McQueary.

The Golden Bears had six hits, all from the top three in the order — Griffith, Finney and Pfefferle — with two apiece.

Dalton had two hits while Owens and Greenstreet doubled for Green Hill.

By taking the district's regular season championship, Green Hill will host the district tournament next month.

Hawks complete sweep of BearsMT. JULIET — Green Hill completed the series sweep of Mt. Juliet with a 12-1 rout Wednesday night at MJHS.

The Hawks scored single runs in the first and second innings. Hayden Finney drove in Johnny Pfefferle to cut the lead in half in the fourth before Green Hill blew the game open with six scores in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Corbin Craver pitched six innings of three-hit ball for the win. He walked two and struck out five before Jackson Hines retired the Golden Bears in order in the seventh.

Ryan Worden pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits. Joseph Garrett was touched for four runs on two hits before Tristan Nguyen gave up the Hawks' 10th hit.

Leadoff batter Gabe Gray tripled, doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs. No. 9 hitter Landon Dalton had three RBIs. Nick Owens Jr. singled twice while Luke Partin doubled.

Central succumbs 2-1 at Cookeville in bottom of 7thCOOKEVILLE — Cookeville scored in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday night to walk off with a 2-1 win over Wilson Central.

Carson Reed took the loss with 3 2/3 innings of relief work. The run he allowed was unearned. He surrendered four hits and a walk while striking out two. Starter Luke Kinzer gave up an unearned score in the third to tie the game. The senior right-hander allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six.

Will Summers drove in Reid Spencer to stake Central to a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Summers and Reed had the only two hits off Cookeville pitcher Andrew Corbeil, who walked three and struck out 13 to get the win.

Watertown scores often to run-rule DeKalb County in sixWATERTOWN — Watertown scored in all but one inning Thursday as the Purple Tigers won the Battle of Sparta Pike 14-4 over DeKalb County.

The Purple Tigers led 9-2 before coming up empty in the fourth. But they came back in the fifth and run-ruled the Smithville Tigers with three in the sixth, finishing with 14 hits.

Zeb Major held DeKalb to four hits in the six-inning complete game. He walked one and struck out seven. Only one of the Tigers' runs was earned.

Charlie Mitchell had three of Watertown's hits. Cyrus Bennett drove in three runs and C.J. Potter two as both doubled and singled. Bret Price also had three RBIs as he and Bo Price produced two singles apiece.

Commanders crush Nashville Christian to advance in districtsFriendship Christian dominated visiting Nashville Christian 24-0 Thursday to begin the District 4-IIA tournament at John McNeal Stadium.

The Commanders scored in all four of their at-bats, highlighted by a 14-run third inning. But it started in the first inning as Quin Long hit a three-run homer and Hayden Holleman followed with a blast of his own. Holleman went deep a second time, this time with two on, in the second. Sam Duckwiler homered in the fourth with a runner on.

Will Barnwell improved to 4-2 after allowing Nashville Christian's one hit in three innings, striking out five. Elijah Stockton fired the fourth before Jake McKinney struck out the side in the fifth.

Friendship finished with 12 hits, including a triple by Luke Sellars and doubles by Barnwell and Mason Hallum. Holleman finished with five RBIs; Long, Duckwiler and Barnwell two each and Caleb Kring two. Sellars, Holleman and Kring collected two hits apiece.

The Commanders climbed to 23-11-1 and will host Goodpasture at 6 p.m. today in the championship bracket semifinals. The winner will advance to Monday's championship game at the higher seed. The loser will drop into the consolation bracket which will determine the third and fourth seeds for the Middle Region tournament.

Blue Devil lead evaporates in Stewarts Creek's big sixth-inningSMYRNA — Lebanon scored first, but host Stewarts Creek flipped the script with six runs in the sixth inning of a 7-3 Red Hawks win Wednesday.

Brice Njezic's RBI single and Evan Driver's two-run double staked the Blue Devils to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Case Collins held the lead, allowing only one run until the sixth when Stewarts Creek struck for six runs on four hits for its final 7-3 lead.

Njezic notched three of Lebanon's hits.

Buckner pitches Wildcats to 4-2 winGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central snapped a tie with two runs in the third inning and Ryan Buckner held visiting Cookeville to six hits in a 4-2 Wildcat win Wednesday night.

The teams traded two-run first innings.

Buckner walked two and struck out eight.

Central finished with five singles.

Red Hawks erase early Lebanon leadStewarts Creek scored six times in the top of the third inning Tuesday night to turn a three-run Lebanon lead toward an 18-8 Red Hawk victory at Brent Foster Field.

The Red Hawks blew the game open with six runs in the fifth.

Elijah Shreeve pitched the first 2 2/3 innings to take the loss.

After spotting Stewarts Creek a top-of-the-first-inning run, the Blue Devils built a 4-1 lead. They tied the score in the bottom of the first on Evan Driver's double. Cade Thorne broke the tie in the third with a single and a Jordan Jewell fielder's choice gave Lebanon the three-run lead.

Stewarts Creek outhit Lebanon 17-11. Brice Njezic had three hits as he and Jewell drove in two runs each for the Blue Devils. Carter Mcpeak picked up a pair of hits.

Four-run seventh lifts Watertown to 5-2A top seedCARTHAGE — Watertown captured the District 5-2A top seed Tuesday with a 5-2 win at Smith County.

The Purple Tigers scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 2-1 Owls edge.

Cyrus Bennett pitched the final two innings for the win, allowing a run in the sixth on three hits. Starter Noah Murphy surrendered a home run to Evan King in the fifth on three hits and three walks.

Watertown outhit Smith County 7-6. C.J. Potter doubled while Bennett singled twice.

Friendship ends losing streak to end regular season behind arm, bat of HollemanFRANKLIN — Friendship Christian ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday night by ending the regular season with an 8-0 shutout of host Battle Ground Academy.

Hayden Holleman allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five in five innings to improve to 2-0. Sam Duckwiler allowed a hit in two frames as Friendship ended a 22-11-1 regular campaign.

Friendship finished with six hits. The Commanders scored three times in the first inning, once in the fifth and four times in the seventh. Holleman and Adam Gordon each doubled and drove in three runs.

The Commanders hosted Nashville Christian in the opening round of the District 4-IIA tournament Thursday at John McNeal Stadium. Friendship will play again today against Ezell-Harding or Goodpasture, also at FCS.