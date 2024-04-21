Green Hill overpowers Mt. Juliet 8-3

Apr. 20—MT. JULIET

Mt. Juliet scored first, but Green Hill used a pair of three-run homers to overtake its city rival 8-3 Thursday at the Lady Bears' Mike Gwaltney Field.

The game was moved up 90 minutes and flipped with the junior varsity to beat the weather. The temperature was also some 40 degrees warmer than when the teams met earlier this month at Green Hill.

Mt. Juliet drew first blood in the first inning when Chloe Younggren doubled off the wall in center field and scored on Savanna Schaffer's single.

Green Hill went in front with two runs in the top of the third on an Emily Legrand double and Avary Stockwell's groundout.

Maliyah Wilkins blew the game open with a three-run homer to left in the fifth. Stockwell duplicated the blow, also going to left with two runners on, in the seventh.

Savannah Wilson earned the win, surviving a 10-hit barrage by the Lady Bears in 6 2/3 innings.

Taylor Haymans took the loss, surrendering eight hits.

Kendall Bucher drove in Mt. Juliet's other two runs. Younggren, Hailey Stewart and Annalise Mecklenburg banged out two hits apiece for the Lady Bears.

Stockwell drove in four runs for Green Hill. Legrand and Chezney Whipker had two hits apiece for the Lady Hawks, who stole four bases.

Lady Commanders collect two wins from MJCAFriendship Christian dominated visiting Mt. Juliet Christian in a 10-0, 26-0 District 4-IIA sweep Wednesday.

Angela Eden pitched a five-inning perfect game in the opener with eight strikeouts as the Lady Commanders scored in all four of their at-bats.

Bell Nokes blasted a two-run homer off the "Lady Commanders in college" sign in the fourth inning. Riese Huckaby also drove in two runs as she singled twice and doubled. Claire Miller and Khloe Smith doubled as they, Nokes and Landry West had two hits apiece. Bella Ellis tripled as Friendship finished with 14 hits.

Friendship scored 20 runs in the first inning of the nightcap, which was called after three innings.

Miller homered as she drove in six runs on three hits. Eden and Huckaby doubled as they and Bella Toler each had three RBIs on three hits. Leadoff batter Gabby Lowe also knocked in three runs on two hits while Smith had two doubles and two RBIs. Lauren McDaniel doubled as Friendship finished with 22 hits.

Ellis allowed one hit, a single by Sara Davis.

The Lady Commanders climbed to 15-6 for the season and 8-3 in the district going into this weekend's Griffin Classic which began yesterday at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville.

Lebanon pitches three-inning perfect game, Davis drives in five

Keeli Davis drove in five runs on three hits Thursday to lift Lebanon to a 15-0 lashing of visiting LaVergne on Thursday.

Davis drilled a three-run homer to left field in the second inning, tripled home a run in Lebanon's eight-run first and singled in a score in the third.

Maci Hodge hit a solo home run in the first inning. Morgan Stearman doubled in two tallies. Adelyn Stephens drew a bases-loaded walk and Aundrea Huddleston hit an RBI single,

Laina Knight pitched two hitless innings to pick up the win. Huddleston completed the three-inning perfect game with one inning of work, striking out the side in the third.

Lebanon piled up 11 hits. Hodge, Stearman and Alyssa Horne had multiple hits. Reagan Schmitz stole three bases.

Stewarts Creek walks off with win on Lebanon error in seventh

SMYRNA — Stewarts Creek scored on a two-run error in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night to walk off with an 8-7 win over Lebanon.

The Lady Devils fell behind by four runs in the fourth inning but battled back. Laina Knight, whose RBI single game Lebanon a first-inning lead, singled in two runs in the top of the seventh to put the Lady Devils back in front.

Maci Hodge had three RBIs on two hits for Lebanon while Aundrea Huddleston had three hits.

Kenzie Jordan pitched 6 1/3 innings, surrendering 14 hits and four earned runs.

Cromer powers Watertown to win

MONTEREY — Watertown led from the first inning on in a 7-2 win over Monterey on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added two more in the top of the fourth. After the Lady Wildcats climbed to within 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Watertown broke the game open with four in the seventh.

Watertown totaled 10 hits, including a home run and two doubles by Rachel Cromer, who drove in three runs. Harlie Phillips tripled as she and Katie Brindley doubled. Callie Buhler banged out two singles from the leadoff spot.

Avery Taylor tossed the first four innings and got the win, allowing both runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three. Kay McGuire threw the final three frames, retiring all nine batters she face, three on strikes, for the save.

Huckaby drives in eighth-inning walk-off winner for Friendship

Riese Huckaby's RBI double in the eighth inning lifted Friendship Christian to a walk-off 5-4 win over visiting Davidson Academy on Tuesday.

The Lady Commanders had runners on second and third with two out when Huckaby hit the double to the gap in left-center field. The game ended when the lead runner crossed the plate as Friendship improved to 13-6 for the season and 6-3 in District 4-IIA.

Izzy Wilson pitched all eight innings for the win, allowing nine hits (including two home runs) and two walks with six strikeouts.

Friendship finished with eight hits. Bell Nokes hit a three-run homer in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie. Claire Miller had two hits, including a first-inning RBI double. Landry West also doubled.

Davidson got a run in the fifth and drew into the tie with two in the seventh.

Younggren leads Lady Bear offense in 14-4 hammering of Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE — Chloe Younggren had four hits Tuesday night to lead Mt. Juliet's offense in a 14-4 win over Hendersonville at Drakes Creek Park.

Younggren homered to left field in the third inning, doubled in the sixth and singled in the first and fourth.

Mt. Juliet scored seven times in the first inning on an error, a bases-loaded walk to Taylor Haymans, a three-run double by Kara Hughes and a two-run two-bagger by Hailey Stewart.

The Lady Bears sent six more across the plate in the third on seven hits. Stewart and Brookelyn Aldridge had RBI singles sandwiched around a two-run homer by Younggren. Haymans hit a two-run doube.

Haymans was the winning pitcher with six hits and six walks allowed with seven strikeouts in six innings.

In addition to Younggren, Stewart also had four of Mt. Juliet's 15 hits. They, Haymans and Hughes each had three RBIs. Savanna Schaffer supplied a pair of hits.

Stockwell doubles home Green Hill winner in 10th

MT. JULIET — Class 1A Jo Byrns took defending 4A state champion Green Hill to the wire and beyond Monday before the Lady Hawks emerged with a 3-2 10-inning victory.

With the international tiebreaker placing Jayla Page on second base to open the 10th, Avary Stockwell stroked her second double of the night with two out to send the Lady Hawks to their 28th win of the season against six losses and two ties.

The Lady Red Devils, who finished third in the last two 1A state tournaments, took a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Green Hill's powerful lineup didn't dent the plate until the sixth when Emily Legrand doubled and scored on an RBI by Maddie McIntyre. Chezney Whipker's single drove in Alyx Frost to tie the score.

By rule, a runner is placed on second base to begin an inning starting with the 10th. Jo Byrns' golden opportunity in the top of the 10th was negated by a double play.

P.K. Barnes pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing both earned runs on seven hits. Parker Herrin worked 1 2/3 frames and Savannah Wilson two innings. The trio surrendered nine hits.

Whipker finished with two hits as she and Lillie Buckley doubled as Green Hill had six hits.