Green goes the distance; Eagles end skid with 4-0 win

Apr. 9—Brecken Green threw 93 pitches and held the Neosho Wildcats scoreless as he tossed a complete-game shutout in Joplin's 4-0 win.

The win ends an eight-game losing streak for the Eagles and brings them to 6-10 overall.

"He just competed," Joplin head coach Kyle Wolf said. "He did a good job. He got into a little bit of trouble early. He found a way with that slider he's got to get a couple outs and put himself in position to get out of that inning. That slider is an equalizer for him because it can be a strikeout pitch."

Neosho threatened early and put balls in play but never could string enough hits together to get the offense going. Wolf added that the Eagles were strong on the defensive end.

"He was around the zone all day," Neosho head coach Bo Helsel said. "It was a pretty tight zone, but he stayed around it and our kids took too many first-pitch strikes. When you do that against a kid that has a good slider, it's tough to get hits."

The Eagles started the year at 5-2. Wolf and Green talked about getting that elusive sixth with and now trying to build on it.

"I tell them all the time, what's great about winning is it's better than losing," Wolf said. "It felt really good to put a complete game together against a conference rival."

"It feel really good," Green added. "We started pretty hot and then went to Oklahoma, struggled there, came back and just couldn't find momentum. But I really hope this game gets us going."

Joplin got its first run in the second inning on a hit from Caden Shoemaker that made it 1-0. David Bhend added two more with a two-RBI double in the fourth. Cole Lawrence drove in a run in the fifth inning with two outs to make it 4-0.

"We have a saying that two-out hits win games and they did today," Wolf said. "Cole's at-bat when we got that single run to extend the lead ... might be the at-bat of the year so far."

Lawrence talked about driving that pitch over the infield to extend his team's lead.

"I was just trying to extend the lead. It was a good battle, and I was just trying to help out my team right there," he said. "I realized the infield was in and I just needed to get it through."

Quenton Hughes got the start for Neosho (5-10) and pitched five innings, allowing all four Joplin runs.

Green went in depth on his performance and how he was able to limit the Wildcats' offense all game.

"I have a really confident defense behind me, and I know I don't have to strike everybody out," he said. "Just put it in the zone and let them hit it. That's what my mindset was going into the last inning."

The slider that both head coaches mentioned was Green's go-to pitch on the inner part of the plate to try to tie up the Neosho hitters.