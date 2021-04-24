Green flag for the Xfinity Series at Talladega
It's go time as the green flag drops for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway.
It's go time as the green flag drops for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway.
Brandon Jones breaks down what happened in the wreck that ended his chances late in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Watch as Josh Berry makes a save in the grass during Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
The back of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field wrecks late in the final stage at Talladega Superspeedway, collecting multiple cars.
Editor’s note: This story originally appeared on NASCAR.com on Feb. 8, 2021: How to measure the value of hard work: Clearing roads, sawing downed trees plus overseeing controlled burns equals sweat, aches and the rewarding feeling of managing nearly 10,000 acres through your outdoors foundation. Then even recreation turns into something of a project. Hunting […]
Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.
Key details for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway; Austin Cindric and Daniel Hemric start on the front row.
Jeb Burton claimed the win when the race was called by rain.
The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.
The BMF champ's combat sports journey began with backyard brawls hosted by Kimbo Slice.
A thunderstorm pelted Talladega Superspeedway at just the right time for Jeb Burton. After a seven-car wreck on the backstretch, Burton held the lead under caution when the rain intensified. After NASCAR brought the Xfinity Series cars to pit road, the clouds opened and made a first-time winner of No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driver. […]
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.
While in the thick of this week's Zurich Classic, Cameron Champ was forced to take a swing while standing just a few feet from an alligator.
After Chris Weidman broke his leg at UFC 261, Anderson Silva sent a message of well-wishes and encouragement to his former opponent.
Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.
After watching UFC 261, Dana White says you're an idiot if you think Kamaru Usman is boring.
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks floated an idea for the Ravens to make a shocking swap at QB.
Colby Covington wasn't impressed by Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 261 main event.
How did USMNT star Christian Pulisic perform for Chelsea at West Ham? Minute-by-minute analysis on the American star from the London Stadium.